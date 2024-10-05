Thousands gather for Trump's first visit to Butler County since July assassination attempt

Speaker after speaker, and many thousands of supporters, gathered in Butler County Saturday to remember Donald Trump's near-assassination in July, and to celebrate his return to the same stage three months later.

Trump himself was slated to speak at 5 p.m., but a warm-up program began three hours before, including a parachute jump by the "Frog-X Parachute Team," a fly-by of Trump’s jet “Trump Force One,” and a live on-stage painting by conservative artist Scott Lobaido, which featured an American flag and Corey Comperatore, the firefighter who was fatally shot at the rally in Butler on July 13.

"You heard the shots, you saw the blood. We all feared the worst," said Trump's vice-presidential running mate, JD Vance. "But you knew everything would be okay when President Trump raised his fist in the air and shouted 'fight! fight!'"

Vance blamed Democrats for the shooting, though investigators have found no sign of a political motive by the gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks.

"With all the hatred they had spewed at President Trump, it was only a matter of time before someone tried to kill him," he said. Noting that Democratic nominee Kamala Harris had accused Trump of attacking "the foundations of our democracy," Vance asked, "How dare you talk about threats to democracy? Donald Trump took a bullet for democracy. What the hell have you done?"

Vance's own rhetoric sometimes exceeded the boundaries of fact. He suggested at one point that federal aid to victims of Hurricane Helene would be just $750. That is false: $750 is the amount of an initial payment offered to provide immediate assistance to families while the government processes claims for additional funds.

1 of 5 — DSC02518.jpg Attendees at the Oct. 5 Trump rally in Butler County look skyward as the former president's plane flies over the grounds of the Butler Farm Show complex. Oliver Morrison / 90.5 WESA 2 of 5 — DSC02403.jpg Rob Hunt, an elementary school teacher from Gibsonia, was registering voters outside the Oct. 5 Trump rally in Butler County. Hunt said he was at the July 13 rally with his wife and daughter. Oliver Morrison / 90.5 WESA 3 of 5 — DSC02393.jpg Deb Merrit took a school bus from Johnstown. She, her sister and mom returned to Butler after attending the July 13 rally. Oliver Morrison / 90.5 WESA 4 of 5 — 20241005 Butler Trump Rally - Guy Steele of Clarion County Guy Steele, a Republican organizer from Clarion County, attended the July 13 rally. Steele said he is hard of hearing and didn't hear the shots ring out that day, but his wife did. Oliver Morrison / 90.5 WESA 5 of 5 — DSC02502.jpg Trump supporter Sean Parnell warms up the crowd during the Trump rally in Butler County on Oct. 5, 2024. Oliver Morrison / 90.5 WESA

Other guests are expected to include several members of the Trump and Comperatore families, Tesla CEO and Trump supporter Elon Musk, Republican congressional representatives from the state, and a number of July 13 attendees. But some speakers said that the Trump supporters in the crowd deserved praise as well.

"The fact that all of you are here makes you all heroes, said James Sweetland, a physician who said he cared for Compatore after Crooks sought to shoot Trump from the roof of a nearby building.

"We gather not just to commemorate but to celebrate the indomitable spirit of America right there in the heart of Butler County, Pennsylvania," said Sean Parnell, a veteran, author, and a regular speaker at Trump campaign events who was seated near the former president during the shooting.

"I know the sound of gunfire, and how it can change the fate of one man or a nation," Parnell said. “When faced with peril, you stood firm. When chaos threatened your first responders — our everyday heroes — you did not falter. Our first responders didn't either."

"You didn't just witness history; you made it,” Parnell said. “When panic could have reigned. Instead I saw stalwart courage, and I heard Donald Trump's voice echo 'fight fight fight.' … I ask you to channel that indomitable spirit into voting and winning."

Trump supporters were streaming into the area for hours in advance. Many had been in attendance on July 13 itself, and said they felt compelled to return.

Among them was Sam Bruno of Ambridge, Pa., who had been standing in the sun for nearly seven hours at the July rally but left an hour before Trump arrived because the heat was too intense. The free water bottles being given out were so hot, he said, “you could make tea in it.”

On the way out, Bruno said, “I walked right past where the shooter was on that building that day.”

Bruno — who was wearing a shirt that read “You Missed” with Trump pictured on it to Saturday’s rally — said one of his friends was shot and injured at the rally. The friend, who he didn’t want to name, was doing better but his health condition had been pretty bad.

“I don't feel lucky,” he said. “I would have liked to have been there. I couldn't have helped, but it would have been nice to try.”

This story is developing and will be updated.