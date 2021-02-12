Allegheny County Reports 17 New COVID Deaths

The 17 new deaths reported Friday include information from the state electronic data system, some of which date back to Jan. 2.

On this week's episode of our podcast Pittsburgh Explainer, host Liz Reid talks to health and science reporter Sarah Boden about the B.1.1.7. variant of the coronavirus found recently in Allegheny County and what it means. Reid also talks to reporter Kiley Koscinski about how elderly Pennsylvanians are having difficulties booking appointments for COVID vaccines online. Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

After weeks of criticism from older Pennsylvanians struggling to get COVID-19 vaccine appointments, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday two state agencies are stepping up to help people over the age of 65 book COVID-19 vaccine appointments over the phone.

Pennsylvania school superintendents, school boards and teachers unions are asking Gov. Tom Wolf to prioritize school staff for the COVID-19 vaccine. In a letter to Wolf on Thursday, the groups said "school staff members and students are in a uniquely dangerous position." The Wolf administration says it's following federal government guidance. Teachers and other essential workers are in the next phase of vaccine distribution.

Acting Sec. of Health Alison Beam today issued an order directing PA COVID-19 vaccine providers administer 80% of their first doses within 7 days of delivery.



The order also requires vax providers have a call in registration system. Most providers currently only register online pic.twitter.com/4IFQQ5O2ss — Kiley Koscinski (@kileykoscinski) February 12, 2021

TODAY’S NUMBERS

Allegheny County: