PA Coronavirus Update: Officials Urge Residents To Answer Calls From Contact Tracers

By Hannah Chinn | WHYY 15 minutes ago
  • The Dept. of Health is encouraging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app in order to help the commonwealth track cases.
    The Dept. of Health is encouraging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app in order to help the commonwealth track cases.
    Pennsylvania Department of Health

With substantial COVID-19 transmission rates in all 67 counties, the Pennsylvania Department of Health today shared its weekly update on Pennsylvania’s case investigation and contact tracing efforts, and again encouraged Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app in order to help the commonwealth track cases.

“For [those] who receive a positive COVID-19 test, please remember to answer the call and for all others, please remain alert in case you are identified as a close contact and a contact tracer needs to reach you,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Tuesday. “We must continue to do the right thing in order to mitigate the spread of this virus.”

If a Pennsylvania resident does not answer contact tracer or case investigators’ initial call to start the case investigation, the Department of Health leaves voicemails, texts, and sends a letter to the home requesting a callback. In the past week, 9 percent of cases reported — more than 4500 people — were successfully contacted by a public health professional statewide.

From December 27 to January 2, there were 1,528 contact tracing staff working with local and county health entities, partner organizations and the Regional Response Health Collaboration Program within the Department of Human Services, as well as volunteers from Co-County Wellness in Berks County and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health. These staff monitored, in total, 5,862 contacts identified during the case investigations.

Since the implementation of the Contact Tracing Management System in early October, 56,300 of 73,800 contacts, or 76 percent of the total contacts identified, have been reached to communicate their quarantine status and offer ongoing symptom monitoring, the department reported.

Read more from our partners, WHYY.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Coronavirus
contact tracing

Related Content

Brewster To Be Seated After Republican Loses Bid To Undo Pennsylvania Senate Election

By 5 hours ago
Courtesy of the Committee to Elect Jim Brewster and Friends of Nicole Ziccarelli

Democrat Jim Brewster will be sworn in to represent state Senate District 45 on Wednesday morning, a week later than his peers and one day after a federal judge rejected a Republican attempt to toss out mail-in ballots in the race. U.S. District Judge Nicholas Ranjan said that the ballots were valid under a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling, and that Republican Nicole Ziccarelli had failed to show why he should declare that decision unconstitutional.

Carnegie Museums Researchers Take Part In Unique Dinosaur Fossil Find

By 1 hour ago
Zhao Chuang, PNSO

Many people know that birds descend from dinosaurs.

But a unique new fossil discovery that involved researchers from the Carnegie Museum of Natural History shows that some dinosaurs had a lot more in common with birds than many of us realize.

This State Map Shows Where To Find Local COVID-19 Vaccine Providers

By 9 hours ago
Pennsylvania Department of Health

The state health department has created a map that lists COVID-19 vaccine providers across Pennsylvania. Providers who currently offer vaccines and those that eventually will as the state’s roll out enters its later stages are included.