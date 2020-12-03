Pennsylvania Capitol Closing To Public Amid Virus Surge

By 1 hour ago
  • Amy Sisk / 90.5 WESA

The Capitol complex in Harrisburg will close to the public until further notice because of a statewide surge in coronavirus infections, officials said Thursday.

The closure order takes effect Monday and will apply to all interior venues in the Capitol. Rallies, tours, choir performances, receptions and other public gatherings will be canceled, the Department of General Services said.

The governor’s office and General Assembly will continue to operate, with access limited to employees and others with credentials, the agency said.

The Capitol is closing amid sharp increases in infections, hospitalizations and deaths statewide and across the nation.

Pennsylvania is averaging 6,800 new virus cases per day, up 23% in two weeks, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from The COVID Tracking Project.

Hospitals are coping with a surge in COVID-19 patients, with more than 80% of the state's ICU beds now occupied. Deaths in Pennsylvania have more than doubled since Nov. 18 to an average of 94 per day.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Coronavirus
Pennsylvania Capitol

Related Content

Pittsburgh And Pennsylvania Coronavirus Updates

By Nov 10, 2020

90.5 WESA is following the latest updates and COVID-19 case numbers in Allegheny County and across Pennsylvania. 

We'll be updating this post as we get information. Check back often for updates. 

Federal Agency Approves Transfer Of TMI-2 For Decommissioning

By Rachel McDevitt | StateImpact Pennsylvania 1 hour ago
Matt Rourke / AP

The federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission is greenlighting the license transfer of Three Mile Island’s Unit 2 reactor from FirstEnergy to a subsidiary of Utah-based EnergySolutions for decommissioning.

Bogen Explains Why She Hasn't Ordered A Shutdown, Despite Rising Coronavirus Infections

By 20 hours ago
KATIE BLACKLEY / 90.5 WESA

November was a very bad month for coronavirus infections in Allegheny County.