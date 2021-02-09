Pennsylvania's Elderly Left Behind Amid Vaccine Rollout

Each afternoon, we'll be sharing a roundup of the day's latest updates and headlines around the coronavirus pandemic and vaccine rollout in Allegheny Count and across Pennsylvania.

Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021

Anyone who's tried to book a COVID-19 vaccine online knows its not always easy and can take a lot of patience. Kiley Koscinski reports since almost all vaccine appointments are booked online, many of the state’s oldest and most vulnerable residents are relying on loved ones to help them get booked.

The state & county have propped up hotlines to help book residents over 65, but the lines are impossible to get through & some callers to the county’s 2-1-1 line were met by scammers demanding credit info. — Kiley Koscinski (@kileykoscinski) February 9, 2021

One Facebook group for those having difficulties booking appointments gained 10,000 members in just a week. Administrators of the page have offered help booking group members and their relatives. Read more here.

Sarah Boden reports new analysis shows that just 10% of Pennsylvanians who are age 65 or older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In comparison, one-third of West Virginians and more than 20% of New Jersey residents who are 65 or older have gotten at least one dose.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto asked Gov. Tom Wolf in a letter Monday to prioritize immunizing teachers with the COVID-19 vaccine to expedite the safe return of all students to in-person learning. With city recreation and senior centers closed due to the pandemic, the mayor is offering those facilities facilities as vaccine distribution centers for teachers and others eligible in phase 1A of the state’s rollout.

TODAY'S NUMBERS

Allegheny Co.:

405 new positive cases

2 new deaths

Pennsylvania: