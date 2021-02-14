Pittsburghers Battle Icy Conditions, Up To 8 Inches Of Snow In Forecast

The Pittsburgh region and much of western Pennsylvania are expected to get freezing rain and heavy snow heading into Monday and extending into Tuesday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. Monday until 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Pittsburgh could see as much as 8 inches of snow.

Freezing rain began assaulting Pittsburgh Saturday night and left behind hazardous conditions Sunday morning.

Yo if you live in Pittsburgh do not try driving right now unless u absolutely have to. There’s a thin, invisible layer of ice over everything. — spright lad (@hella_harrison) February 14, 2021

Folks, be careful out in the streets of Pittsburgh this morning. Ice is insane. Walked out to get something out of my car and nearly slid down the hill. — Matt Vensel (@mattvensel) February 14, 2021

Good morning, Pittsburgh! All that sidewalk you thought was clear? It’s ice. Either walk in the snow or stay in. — Kit Ayars (@kitayars) February 14, 2021

“Public Works had 16 salt trucks deployed overnight, and we have not received many reports of issues on county-owned roadways. However, we encourage drivers to stay home this morning, if possible, and those who decide to travel should be extra cautious and on the lookout for slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses,” Pittsburgh Public Works Director Stephen G. Shanley said in a statement.