Pittsburghers Battle Icy Conditions, Up To 8 Inches Of Snow In Forecast

By 1 hour ago
  • An icy sidewalk in Pittsburgh's Stanton Heights neighborhood.
    An icy sidewalk in Pittsburgh's Stanton Heights neighborhood.
    Liz Reid / 90.5 WESA

The Pittsburgh region and much of western Pennsylvania are expected to get freezing rain and heavy snow heading into Monday and extending into Tuesday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. Monday until 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Pittsburgh could see as much as 8 inches of snow.

Freezing rain began assaulting Pittsburgh Saturday night and left behind hazardous conditions Sunday morning.

“Public Works had 16 salt trucks deployed overnight, and we have not received many reports of issues on county-owned roadways. However, we encourage drivers to stay home this morning, if possible, and those who decide to travel should be extra cautious and on the lookout for slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses,” Pittsburgh Public Works Director Stephen G. Shanley said in a statement.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Weather

Related Content

Vaccination Rates Vary Among First Responders

By & Feb 12, 2021
Seth Wenig / AP

While first responders have been given priority access to the coronavirus vaccine, evidence suggests local public safety workers are being vaccinated at different rates.

Report: Life Sentences Create ‘Larger, Older, Sicker, More Expensive’ Prison Population

By Feb 12, 2021
An-Li Herring / 90.5 WESA

State pardons officials and prisoner rights advocates continued their push Friday to expand chances for release for the roughly 1,200 Pennsylvanians serving life sentences for felony-murder.

Castle Shannon Vaccine Appointments Gone In 10 Minutes, Traffic Crashes Health Dept. Site

By Feb 12, 2021
Radivoje Pavicic / AP

All online appointments at the Allegheny County Health Department’s vaccination site in Castle Shannon were booked within ten minutes of online registration going live Saturday morning. According to the county, the volume of visitors to the website caused it to crash temporarily.