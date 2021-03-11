University Of Pittsburgh Eases Coronavirus Restrictions

Beginning today, the University of Pittsburgh will ease coronavirus restrictions at three of its campuses.

Pitt announced last week that the Pittsburgh, Titusville and Bradford campuses will move from the “elevated risk” posture to “guarded risk” on March 11.

This move to the lowest risk level will include allowing more in-person instruction with the exception of large lectures. The Greensburg campus moved to the guarded risk level two weeks ago.

Dick’s to hold vaccinations Friday

Another mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic is being held at Dick's Sporting Goods corporate office in Coraopolis.

On Friday, some 6,000 people who qualify under the state's 1A eligibility guidelines will receive their first Pfizer shot. Allegheny Health Network is administering the vaccinations.

This is the second clinic AHN has held at Dick's in as many weeks. The clinic is open only to those who have pre-registered for the vaccine, and all appointments have been filled. No walk-ins will be accepted. AHN says so far it has distributed more than 140,000 doses of the vaccine

LATEST NUMBERS

Allegheny County:

240 new cases

19 new deaths, due to lag in reporting.

Pennsylvania: