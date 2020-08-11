WESA Daily Briefing: August 11, 2020

By 5 minutes ago
  • Erin Keane Scott / 90.5 WESA

News on the coronavirus pandemic, protests, 2020 election and more from around Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and southwestern Pennsylvania. 

Find all of the WESA Daily Briefing posts here

Editor's note: This post will be frequently updated with the latest news.

 

7:31 a.m. - Republicans aim new bills at shutdowns of schools, athletics

Republican state lawmakers in Pennsylvania say they want to give parents more power to let their children repeat a year of schooling if they feel their child didn’t get the education they needed or missed out on a year of athletics amid shutdowns during the pandemic. Rep. Jesse Topper, a Fulton County Republican, said Monday that his forthcoming legislation applies equally to parents motivated by education or athletics. Companion legislation being introduced by Rep. Mike Reese, a Westmoreland County Republican, would give school districts the power to decide whether fall sports and activities can go on, including whether spectators are permitted.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Daily Briefing

Related Content

WESA Daily Briefing: August 10, 2020

By Aug 10, 2020
Erin Keane Scott / 90.5 WESA

News on the coronavirus pandemic, protests, 2020 election and more from around Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and southwestern Pennsylvania. 

Find all of the WESA Daily Briefing posts here

Editor's note: This post will be frequently updated with the latest news.

5:48 p.m. - Peduto addresses Census count, police policy changes during Facebook Live event

PA Legislature's Delays Could Result In Chaos For Election Officials And Voters In November

By Emily Previti | PA Post 14 hours ago
Kate Landis / PA Post

Pennsylvania lawmakers acknowledge they need to change the state’s election code before November to accommodate the expected large number of mail-in ballots.

Allegheny County To Study Toxic Air Emissions From Glass Plant In Swissvale

By Reid Frazier | StateImpact Pennsylvania 16 hours ago
Allegheny County Health Department

The Allegheny County Health Department will conduct air monitoring near a Swissvale glass factory for cancer causing heavy metals over the next year. 

Pittsburgh Pride Canceled, Internal Audit Of The Delta Foundation Complete

By 13 hours ago
Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

 

Pittsburgh Pride has been canceled. The Delta Foundation, the non-profit that organizes the event, said the coronavirus pandemic led to the “hiatus” and that the annual parade and festival will be postponed until 2021.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Newsroom Votes Overwhelmingly To Strike

By 12 hours ago
Keith Srakocic / AP

Union members at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette voted overwhelmingly to go on strike Monday after years of stalled contract negotiations and multiple complaints of labor law violations by Block Communications Inc., the company that owns the newspaper. The announcement to strike was accompanied by strong words for the employer.