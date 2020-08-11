WESA Daily Briefing: August 11, 2020

News on the coronavirus pandemic, protests, 2020 election and more from around Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and southwestern Pennsylvania.

7:31 a.m. - Republicans aim new bills at shutdowns of schools, athletics

Republican state lawmakers in Pennsylvania say they want to give parents more power to let their children repeat a year of schooling if they feel their child didn’t get the education they needed or missed out on a year of athletics amid shutdowns during the pandemic. Rep. Jesse Topper, a Fulton County Republican, said Monday that his forthcoming legislation applies equally to parents motivated by education or athletics. Companion legislation being introduced by Rep. Mike Reese, a Westmoreland County Republican, would give school districts the power to decide whether fall sports and activities can go on, including whether spectators are permitted.