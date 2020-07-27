WESA Daily Briefing: July 27, 2020

News on the coronavirus pandemic, protests, 2020 election and more from around Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and southwestern Pennsylvania.
7:51 a.m. - Police reviewing footage after officer shoves protester
Video shows a Pittsburgh police officer shoving a protester with a baton during this weekend's "Civil Saturdays" peaceful protest, which took place on the South Side and Uptown. Pittsburgh Public Safety tweeted that "a small group [of protesters] is refusing to move and allow vehicles," off the Birmingham Bridge. WPXI reports Pittsburgh police issued this statment:
“Police are aware of the video and incident. As with all protests, City and Public Safety officials will review actions taken by officers, to include the review of footage from all body worn cameras, city cameras and other video. Pittsburgh Police have and will continue to respect protesters’ First Amendment rights. If any actions by any officers are determined to be inappropriate, the matter will immediately be turned over to the Office of Municipal Investigations for further review.”