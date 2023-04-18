Allegheny County Council, At-Large: A guide to the 2023 Democratic primary between Doven and Hallam

What's at stake: Two Democrats are hoping to win their party’s nomination for the Allegheny County Council at-large seat this year. Incumbent Bethany Hallam has been a vocal progressive during her first term on council, often clashing with County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and other more conservative Democrats. Her challenger, Joanna Doven, was previously a spokesperson for former Pittsburgh Mayor Luke Ravenstahl and now runs a firm that provides public- and government-relations expertise. The outcome could help determine the role council plays in shaping policy on a number of issues.

Annual stipend: $10,939

Joanna Doven

Nate Guidry / Friends of Joanna Doven Joanna Doven

Doven may be a familiar face to some in Pittsburgh politics — she was a spokesperson for Mayor Luke Ravenstahl and handled communications for the 2009 G-20 Economic Summit — but this is her first time running for office. According to her website, her top priorities include clean neighborhoods and parks, well-paying jobs, and affordable mental health care and housing.

Party: Democratic

Place of residence: Pittsburgh (Squirrel Hill)

Education: B.A., University of Pittsburgh; M.A., Carnegie Mellon University

Current occupation: Small business owner, Premo Consultants

Related experiences: Premo Consultants (2014 – present); spokesperson for former Pittsburgh Mayor Luke Ravenstahl (2006 – 2013)

Supporters/endorsements: Allegheny-Fayette Central Labor Council, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, Pittsburgh Firefighters, State Senator Wayne Fontana, and the Pittsburgh Fraternal Order of Police

WESA Candidate Survey

What is the most important issue for residents of your district? What will you do to tackle that issue?

My core issue is mental health and related public safety and substance use disorders. 90% of those suffering from substance use disorder have at least one underlying mental health disorder.

Nearly $1 billion are funneled into county government to support health and human services. We need to leverage these funds with state, federal, nonprofit and corporate dollars to create the most robust behavioral health system in the nation. From best-in-class rehab facilities to ensuring every school has at least one mental health counselor, to passing legislation that monitors social media bullying among youth — county leaders must focus on addressing the gaps in the county’s behavioral health supports. Gun violence, drug use, suicide and other societal ills stem from mental health. We must get to the root.

Allegheny County’s property tax assessment system has been subject to much criticism in recent months. How do you think property tax assessments should be handled going forward, and what steps will you take to accomplish that?

I am not in favor of a countywide reassessment. During difficult economic times, why would we want to raise property taxes on our most vulnerable citizens — seniors on fixed incomes? We are one of the only states that doesn’t have a uniform reassessment code. This means that surrounding counties have not reassessed for years or decades. Therefore, if Allegheny County reassesses, we will only do more to chase people into places like Beaver, Butler, or Washington counties. Our county has lost half of its population since 1950. Now is not the time to reassess. Now is the time to make Allegheny County as attractive as possible.

County Council has passed a number of environmental ordinances during the past year, including a ban on fracking in county parks and creating a new Department of Sustainability. But there is still debate on issues such as the county's approach to large industrial polluters. What changes, if any, would you like to see in the county's energy and environmental policies, and why?

Our region is poised to be a leader in clean energy innovation and job creation. We have world-class educational institutions, technological innovation, and remarkable precedent for public and private partnerships.

I’ve been at the center of this work through my small business. I aim to be a strong partner for our next county executive to ensure we’re creating a sustainability ecosystem that every single resident can participate in, from having clean air and water to accessing employment in the industry.

Holding large polluters accountable will help achieve these goals, but we cannot stop there. We must act on a bold vision that collectively builds us forward and delivers results.

Conditions at the Allegheny County Jail have become a subject of intense debate, and there is increased discussion of finding a replacement for the now-closed Shuman Juvenile Detention Center. What concerns, if any, do you have about the future for these facilities, and what would you do on council to address those concerns?

As the single mother of young children, the mental health of our kids is an issue that’s very important to me. As we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we must be prepared to respond to the long-term mental health implications among younger generations. Simultaneously, we’re dealing with increases in gun violence and crime that has served as an outlet.

We cannot alienate our youth to commit additional crime. This is a complicated issue that requires multidimensional engagement including working with our school systems to create after-school programs, mental health support in all schools, and restorative justice practices. I am committed to finding funding for these efforts and bringing partners to invest in preventive measures.

County council has played a more activist role in recent years, sometimes thwarting the county executive's agenda and pursuing its own policy goals. Critics say council is a part-time body whose role was originally intended to simply oversee the county's budget process. What role do you think council should play in shaping policy, and do you think council needs more staff and resources than it has now?

The role of county council is to advocate and deliver results for residents. There are various methods to achieve that goal, including activism. But I firmly believe that activism is a tool and not the end goal. When our elected positions are used for self-promotion, it hurts our communities, and the most marginalized residents feel the brunt of it. I’m running because we deserve leadership that is rooted in empathy, experience, and results-oriented work.

This is my home and I deeply care about its progress for my kids and your kids. Through collaborative dialogue and partnerships, we can achieve an Allegheny County that represents our collective values and delivers progress.

Bethany Hallam

Jared Murphy / 90.5 WESA Bethany Hallam

Hallam is completing her first term on county council. Since she was elected in 2019, Hallam has been one of the most council’s most outspoken members. She says her own lived experiences — including “past struggles with addiction” and time spent in the Allegheny County Jail — bring a unique perspective to council. Her top priorities include clean air and water, criminal justice reform and change at the county jail, and “funding services to make a more livable community.”

Party: Democratic

Place of residence: Pittsburgh (North Side)

Education: North Hills High School; B.A., Duquesne University; J.D. in progress, Duquesne University School of Law

Current occupation: Member of Allegheny County Council; director of operations at a Wilkinsburg community center and resource hub for minority-owned small businesses

Related experiences: Allegheny County Council (2019 – present)

Supporters/endorsements: Allegheny County Democratic Committee, Pittsburgh Sunrise Movement, Young Democrats of Allegheny County, Food & Water Action, Steel City Stonewall Democrats, AFT Local 2067, SEIU32BJ, Straight Ahead, Run for Something, and Pennsylvania Working Families Party.

WESA Candidate Survey

What is the most important issue for residents of your district? What will you do to tackle that issue?

At the end of the day, no matter where you are in the county, we want safe neighborhoods, clean air and water, well-paying jobs, and housing we can afford. In the most recent budget, I fought to increase funding for: CCAC, so every person in Allegheny County has access to a good quality, affordable education; the Food Policy Council, to address food insecurity; the Housing Court Help Desk, to provide resources for our neighbors facing eviction and homelessness; and lead remediation in our homes. We should expect more from our government and I will continue to push our county budget to fund services that will help all of our residents.

Allegheny County’s property tax assessment system has been subject to much criticism in recent months. How do you think property tax assessments should be handled going forward, and what steps will you take to accomplish that?

The lack of a regular, uniform approach to property assessment in our county harms us all. If we truly want to make Allegheny County a place where everyone can thrive, we need to ensure everyone is paying taxes on the true value of their property, and no one is being surprised by tax bills they cannot afford. Thanks to anti-windfall provisions in our state law, local municipalities and school districts cannot make more tax revenue than they did prior to any reassessment. As a result, any regular reassessment schedule would require taxing bodies to reduce millage rates while ensuring equity in property valuations.

County Council has passed a number of environmental ordinances during the past year, including a ban on fracking in county parks and creating a new Department of Sustainability. But there is still debate on issues such as the county's approach to large industrial polluters. What changes, if any, would you like to see in the county's energy and environmental policies, and why?

Our ban of fracking in the parks is a start, but I would like to explore ways to expand it to include more of the county. There is a tremendous need for infrastructure repairs all over Allegheny County, as well as the development of green infrastructure and an electrical grid run on 100% renewable resources. We need a massive increase in investment locally into creating alternative energy sources for heating our homes and businesses, for providing electricity to power our cities and towns, and for all the ways we get to and from where we need to go. We can cut down on transit sector emissions by making our public transit more affordable, accessible, and reliable.

Conditions at the Allegheny County Jail have become a subject of intense debate, and there is increased discussion about finding a replacement for the now-closed Shuman Juvenile Detention Center. What concerns, if any, do you have about the future for these facilities, and what would you do on council to address those concerns?

Under no circumstances should we be privatizing any detention centers. As the first formerly incarcerated person to sit on the Jail Oversight Board, I’ve brought attention to horrific conditions in the jail, stopped dangerous contractors from bringing deadly weapons inside it, and instituted a first-of-its-kind $125 monthly stipend for incarcerated individuals. This stipend is provided at no cost to the taxpayers and is funded by the profits the county is making off of incarcerated peoples’ food and hygiene product purchases. If re-elected, I will continue bringing attention to the issues in the Allegheny County Jail, conducting unannounced inspections, and talking with incarcerated individuals about their concerns and needs.

County Council has played a more activist role in recent years, sometimes thwarting the county executive's agenda and pursuing its own policy goals. Critics say council is a part-time body whose role was originally intended to simply oversee the county's budget process. What role do you think council should play in shaping policy, and do you think council needs more staff and resources than it has now?

When I first ran for this seat there was a perception that council couldn’t get anything done. We’ve done so much to change that narrative: ended LGBTQ+ conversion therapy, won paid sick leave for all, instituted a police review board, and much more. Currently, all council members share four staffers, so you’re often sharing resources with members on opposite sides of legislation. Council is not only responsible for a $3 billion annual budget, but it is the legislative branch for 1.2 million residents, providing checks and balances on the executive branch. I support more staff and resources so council can do more to improve the lives of residents.

