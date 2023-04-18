Allegheny County treasurer: A guide to the 2023 Democratic primary between Brusselars and Coghill

What’s at stake: The county treasurer collects revenue from taxes and other sources — including pet license fees — and then invests and spends that money on the government’s behalf. The treasurer also sits on the board that manages pension funds for county workers. It’s a job that oversees billions of dollars a year, but it attracts little notice from voters. That’s partly because incumbent John Weinstein has held it for a quarter-century, with little to no opposition. But Weinstein decided not to run for another term, so he could focus on a run for county executive instead. That means a change in leadership at the office is possible for the first time this century.

Salary: $110,372

Erica Rocchi Brusselars

Brusselars formally kicked off her bid for treasurer this past winter, expecting to challenge long-term incumbent John Weinstein. When Weinstein committed to running exclusively for county executive, she found herself the only constant in the race for more than a month, as other rivals jumped in and out. The California native has a background in pension consulting, and she chairs a Democratic Committee chapter in her North Side ward. This is her first high-profile run for office.

Place of residence: Pittsburgh (East Allegheny)

Education: B.S., Carnegie Mellon University; M.A., University of Mississippi

Current occupation: Full-time candidate for county treasurer

Related experience: Chair, 23rd Ward Democratic Committee; pension actuary, Willis Towers Watson (2000-2014); volunteer with Abolitionist Law Center on “courtwatch” program monitoring judicial conduct in Common Pleas Court.

Supporters/endorsements: Allegheny County Democratic Committee, Young Democrats of Allegheny County, Steel City Stonewall Democrats, 314 Action, Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers, City Councilor Barb Warwick, state Rep. Emily Kinkead

WESA Candidate Survey

The current county treasurer, John Weinstein, has held the office for nearly a quarter-century. What part of his tenure, if any, do you regard as being particularly successful, and how would you ensure its continuation?

During his tenure, Treasurer Weinstein greatly increased the number of dog licenses issued in the county, partnered in the work of Allegheny Abused Animal Relief Fund (a nonprofit he chairs), and led a pet-bereavement correspondence program beloved by many county residents. I intend to continue this good work.

What part of Mr. Weinstein's tenure, if any, do you think is most in need of change, and what would you do to change it?

My platform is one of transparency, modernization, and collaboration:

1. Make public the workings and business of the office. This includes, for example, reporting revenues, posting lists of overdue taxes, publishing the office’s organizational chart, and daylighting the meetings and decisions of the Retirement Board of Allegheny County.

2. Improve online tax payments; making it even easier for residents and businesses to pay taxes.

3. Foster collaboration by a. working with staff to find ways to improve the way we work, b. building relationships with elected officials, county departments, municipalities, businesses, nonprofits, and communities to open dialogues

How would you assess the health of the county's pension funds, and what if any changes would you pursue to improve it?

The county pension is severely underfunded. The treasurer serves on the Retirement Board of Allegheny County (RBAC). The board needs to commission a holistic study of the true cost of fully funding the plan in the long-term as well as engage in a public discussion about what kinds of assets and related-risks the county is willing to take on. The poor funding of the plan has been decades in the making, and it will take long-term planning and funding to fully address.

A key duty of the treasurer is to manage and invest county funds, and has traditionally done so with a focus on concerns like risk and return on investment. To what extent, if any, should funds be invested with an eye toward social or environmental goals?

There are two major pools of assets to invest. The first is the county tax revenue, the primary source of funds for the county’s operating budget. This money is invested in secure, short-term vehicles based on the Investment Policy which is approved by the Investment Board (County Executive, Treasurer, Controller) periodically.

The second set of assets is that of the Retirement Plan — approximately $1 billion — which are invested by the seven-member Retirement Board for the purpose of both long-term return and stable cashflow. Within these limitations, and with a fiduciary duty toward optimizing return and risk, I examine incorporating social and environmental responsible investments.

A proposal at the county Retirement Board would bar hiring fund managers who contribute to county office-seekers, have business relationships with county officials or provide gifts to the board or its staff. What's your position on that bill, and do you see a need for other ethics reforms that could affect the Treasurer's office?

I support the motion to bring Retirement Board ethics rules in line with the state statute for public plans receiving state funding (note: the county plan does not receive state funding). I made a public comment to this effect at March’s Retirement Board meeting and signed a Good Governance pledge the following week. Further, I support proposed county-level legislation that would create campaign contribution limits for county candidates. Lastly, I would like to see the most stringent restrictions against contributions, hiring, and gifts from interested parties as one way to prevent real and perceived conflicts of interest.

Anthony Coghill

Coghill came up through the ranks of local politics in Pittsburgh’s famously fractious 19th Ward. The roofing contractor now sits on City Council, where he has stressed a back-to-basics platform focused on improving services in the South Hills. He’s been one of council’s moderate-to-conservative members, perhaps most notably on police issues. He was a late entrant to the treasurer’s race, jumping in only after two other potential rivals to Brusselars jumped out. But he stresses his business acumen along with his work in government as key credentials.

Place of residence: Pittsburgh (Beechview)

Education: Brashear High School

Current occupation: Member of Pittsburgh City Council; owner & founder of Coghill Roofing Company

Related experience: Pittsburgh City Council, District 4 (2017 – present); Sports and Exhibition Authority board (2017 – present; board treasurer, 2020 – present); Allegheny County Democratic Committee 19th ward chair (2014 – 2022).

Supporters/endorsements:

More than 20 labor groups including: Allegheny-Fayette AFL-CIO Building Trades Council of Western Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh Firefighters, IAFF 1, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 1, Steamfitters 449 Pittsburgh, IBEW Local 53, Laborers District of Council of Western PA

WESA Candidate Survey

The current county treasurer, John Weinstein, has held the office for nearly a quarter-century. What part of his tenure, if any, do you regard as being particularly successful, and how would you ensure its continuation?

John Weinstein worked to protect the taxpayers of Allegheny County and ensured sound investments in their hard-earned funds. One example is Act 77, which protects qualifying senior citizens with a flat 30% real estate tax discount for their biggest asset — their homes. From a humanitarian perspective, Treasurer Weinstein has been a staunch advocate for animal rights. For instance, he launched and founded the Allegheny Abused Animal Relief Fund (AAARF). The Treasurer's Office staff has also conducted some of the best customer service across the county for our taxpayers. This dedication to service stems from strong office leadership and a conviction that Allegheny County taxpayers deserve to be heard.

What part of Mr. Weinstein's tenure, if any, do you think is most in need of change, and what would you do to change it?

During Treasurer Weinstein’s tenure, he made the initial leap to move a great majority of services to e-commerce. However, I believe it is time to revamp and modernize payment portals. There should be an option to have forms that are typically printable shifted online as well. For instance, the lifetime dog license form should have the option to be filled out and submitted through an online portal for those who prefer to work electronically. Pittsburgh lauds itself in many respects as a “tech hub”: I believe it is time to have a county treasurer's website and services match that reputation.

How would you assess the health of the county's pension funds, and what if any changes would you pursue to improve it?

I believe that the health of the county pension fund is strong. When referencing annual reports from 2017-2021 the Retirement Board of Allegheny County has grown its asset value a total of $157,984,878 despite an economic downturn, a volatile stock market, and the coronavirus pandemic. The RBAC has been in good health due to excellent management and planning of funds. When it comes to improvements, if elected, I would sit down with leaders in the office and discuss current forecasts and upcoming investments to see what changes we could make to continue the growth of the total asset value to protect hard-working citizens' pensions regardless of stock market fluctuations.

A key duty of the treasurer is to manage and invest county funds, and the county has traditionally done so with a focus on concerns like risk and return on investment. To what extent, if any, should funds be invested with an eye toward social or environmental goals?

The Allegheny County Treasurer manages funds with a focus on risk and return. Whether social or environmental goals should be considered is a matter of policy and values. A balanced approach that considers financial returns, community values, and policy objectives can generate positive outcomes. A socially and environmentally conscious investment strategy can contribute to positive change and benefit economic development. Clear guidelines and criteria for investment decisions must be established to achieve a balanced approach. By finding the intersection of policy, values, and profit maximization, the treasurer can develop a responsible investment strategy that benefits the county and its residents.

A proposal at the county Retirement Board would bar hiring fund managers who contribute to county office-seekers, have business relationships with county officials, or provide gifts to the board or its staff. What's your position on that bill, and do you see a need for other ethics reforms that could affect the Treasurer's office?

Ethics reforms that enhance transparency and accountability are crucial for the efficient operation of any public office. While I support the recent proposal, I cannot provide exact recommendations without detailed specifics. Currently, the SEC enforces ethics guidelines to deter special interests from interfering with county investments. Investment advisors have a contribution limit to officials overseeing funds such as the pension fund, and they can only contribute if they can vote for the official. Although the law is imprecise on gifts, I am staunchly against accepting gifts that could influence county officials' investment decisions. I support local legislation to prevent special interests from meddling in county officials' affairs.

