Pittsburgh City Controller: A guide to the 2023 primary between DePasquale, Heisler and Royston

What’s at stake: Pittsburgh’s city controller is a fiscal watchdog empowered to audit the finances and performance of any city agency, compiling budget information and issuing reports on everything from the handling of police complaints to the use of federal COVID relief. Under longtime Controller Michael Lamb, the office has posted information on city contracts, lobbying activity, and other data. While there are no term limits on the job, Lamb has decided not to run for another term so he could focus on a campaign for county executive. Three Democrats are seeking to replace him.

Salary: $82,386

Further reading:

“ Tracy Royston will seek to replace Michael Lamb as city controller ” (Chris Potter, WESA)

“ Rachael Heisler, top aide to outgoing City Controller Michael Lamb, seeks to replace him ” (Chris Potter, WESA)

“ Mark DePasquale joins crowded field of candidates for Pittsburgh city controller ” (Chris Potter, WESA)

Mark DePasquale

Courtesy campaign Mark DePasquale

This is DePasquale’s first run for a public office, but he’s steeped in local government and politics. He’s long been active in city government — he currently works on senior programs for the city — and has represented fellow city employees on pension boards. He says his experience is rounded out with work outside of government, in the hospitality industry. He may also benefit from some family-name recognition: He is the son of a former city council member and the uncle of a former state auditor general.

Party: Democratic

Residence: Pittsburgh (Mount Washington)

Education: A.S., Community College of Allegheny County

Current occupation: Project manager, City of Pittsburgh

Related eperience: Previously worked as auditor in city controller’s office, and elected to serve on federal credit union for city workers. Currently vice chair of city’s Comprehensive Municipal Trust Fund, which holds $950 million in assets for city worker pensions.

Supporters/endorsements: Public-sector unions Fraternal Order of Police Fort Pitt Lodge #1, Laborer’s District Council of W. PA Local 1058, Amalgamated Transit Union Local 85

Links: Website | Facebook

WESA Candidate Survey

The controller's office has oversight over city departments and agencies, including entities such as the Urban Redevelopment Authority. What city agencies or authorities do you think most urgently need scrutiny, and why?

First, I would do a thorough audit of the city controller's office. Until we have our own house in order, we will not have the credibility to audit other departments. When I have the positions and systems in place, I will prioritize audits of four agencies: 1) the failed Land Bank; 2) the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), 3) the Department of Permits, Licenses and Inspections (PLI), and 4) the Housing Authority.

I will conduct audits on all four entities to try to determine how to get them functioning effectively and cooperatively. These failures have lowered the quality of life and property values. We need to deliver affordable housing!

The city controller also has some jurisdiction over the Pittsburgh Public Schools, although current Controller Michael Lamb has said the office's oversight power is limited. What power do you think the office has to audit the district, and how would you use it if elected?

There are conflicting legal opinions as to the extent of the audit authority. I will work diligently and swiftly with my solicitor in conjunction with the solicitor for the school board to get a proper determination of the law. If it is determined that we do not have the power, I will form a coalition with elected officials and community leaders and lobby for any changes needed in the law to give us full auditing power. Taking into consideration the failing state of our school district — plummeting graduation and literacy rates, rising school violence and lack of accountability for spending — obviously the status quo approach has failed.

The controller's office hosts the online platform openbookpittsburgh.com to provide transparency about city contracts, efforts to lobby public officials, and other financial information. How would you assess the quality of information there, and what, if anything, do you think should be done to improve it?

Open Book shows two main things: campaign finance information and city contract records. I find these are of limited use to the average person. Therefore, I will engage the public and get their input.

I would implement an easy-to-understand dashboard for city departments. Every department has goals that should be easy to identify and track, and that is what I believe citizens really want access to. For example, for the Land Bank it could indicate the number of buildings purchased, buildings in process of remodeling, buildings completed.

A controller acts as a fiscal watchdog, and an ability to maintain independence from the legislative and executive branch of the government is arguably essential. What can you point to in your background to demonstrate that independence?

I am running as an independent Democratic candidate who did not seek the endorsement of the city Democratic Party — because the city’s Democratic party is controlled by the very legislative and executive board offices that I would be auditing!

I pledge that I will never use the power of the city controller’s office to promote any political agenda. I strongly believe that the auditing function of the controller is so powerful that anyone holding it should not have any intention of running for another office unless they resign the controller's position first. I have made this pledge on the debate stage, and I have asked my fellow candidates to follow me.

How would you assess the city's financial strength, and what concerns would you be paying attention to as controller?

My concerns are saving taxpayer dollars and the safety of our neighborhoods, including Downtown. Pittsburgh’s financial strength is precarious. Our reserve fund is dwindling, our legacy costs are increasing, federal COVID relief funds will run out in 2028. Our revenue base has shrunk. The return of Downtown real estate to pre-COVID levels is in jeopardy.

We must find ways to increase our tax base by attracting new businesses and residents and retaining the ones we have, without increasing taxes on citizens. But we need a proactive approach. We need to deliver affordable housing!

Finally, we must find a way to work with nonprofits to further their contributions to the city.

Rachael Heisler

Heisler campaign Rachael Heisler

Heisler currently serves as the top aide to, and frequently as a spokesperson for, outgoing Controller Michael Lamb, who she hopes to replace. She’s worked in the office for just over two years, and came to it after working for years at the federal level. She served as a campaign staffer and aide to former western Pennsylvania Congressman Jason Altmire, a “blue dog” Democrat and fiscal conservative, and worked for a deficit-awareness group in Washington D.C. She also chairs the Democratic Committee in Pittsburgh’s 22nd Ward.

Party: Democratic

Place of residence: Pittsburgh (Central North Side)

Education: B.A., University of Pittsburgh; MPA, Penn State University

Current occupation: Deputy city controller

Experience: Coalitions and engagement, Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (2013-2021); Communications director for Rep. Jason Altmire (2012-2013); Finance director, Citizens for Altmire (2007 - 2012)

Supporters/endorsements: Allegheny County Democratic Committee, Allegheny County Labor Council and more than a half-dozen local unions including the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers and the Pittsburgh Firefighters.

Links: Website | Facebook | Twitter

WESA Candidate Survey

The controller's office has oversight over city departments and agencies, including entities such as the Urban Redevelopment Authority. What city agencies or authorities do you think most urgently need scrutiny, and why? While the URA, Parking Authority, PWSA, and the Stadium Authority are all component units of the City of Pittsburgh (and thus auditing authority is given to the city controller), Housing Authority (HACP) is not. (The City of Pittsburgh does not subsidize the operations of HACP, nor do we guarantee its debt service.) I think HACP, as a primary provider of affordable housing in the city and with a board exclusively appointed by the Mayor, must offer more accountability to the public.

The city controller also has some jurisdiction over the Pittsburgh Public Schools, although current Controller Michael Lamb has said the office's oversight power is limited. What power do you think the office has to audit the district, and how would you use it if elected?

The school controller reports to the Board of Education. Given the current auditor general's decision to close the School Audit Bureau, the Pittsburgh Board of Education should act to codify changes to the school code to allow the school controller to do external audits — and fund the school controller's office accordingly. The auditors who work for the city controller's office must audit every city department once every four years. The city controller's office simply does not have the staff to extend oversight. The district must act and fund the office if they want us to have expanded powers.

The controller's office hosts the online platform openbookpittsburgh.com to provide transparency about city contracts, efforts to lobby public officials, and other financial information. How would you assess the quality of information there, and what, if anything, do you think should be done to improve it?

I'm excited to share that the city controller’s office is making OpenBook dynamic! You'll be able to search for words and phrases, and the dynamic reader will be able to search for handwriting and scanned text. I think this is a big win. I think the biggest challenge with both OpenBook and Fiscal Focus is that you need to know what you're looking for, so it tends to be "wonkier."

A controller acts as a fiscal watchdog, and an ability to maintain independence from the legislative and executive branch of the government is arguably essential. What can you point to in your background to demonstrate that independence? I think my behavior is the biggest demonstration of my willingness to be independent. I've served as deputy city controller during two administrations and believe the office has maintained its independence during both mayors. I look forward to working alongside city council, the mayor, and the entire city administration to benefit city residents.

How would you assess the city's financial strength, and what concerns would you be paying attention to as controller?

The city is in a delicate position fiscally We have a debt cliff in 2025 (our final payment on the 1998 bond when we had to borrow for pension debt), COVID funds must be encumbered by the end of 2024, and our fund balance (known as the "Rainy Day Fund") is expected to hit 10 percent in 2026, which is down from 19.6 percent in 2021. Evaluating the debt service as a percentage of expenditures and the fund balance are two big indicators of a municipality’s fiscal health. We also have deteriorating capital assets after years of deferred maintenance. I think we'd be wise to invest as we're able in a more deliberate and thoughtful way.

Tracy Royston

Royston campaign Tracy Royston

A former lieutenant of former County Controller Chelsa Wagner, Royston served as Wagner’s interim replacement when Wagner became a Common Pleas Court judge. Royston’s tenure lasted less than a year, but during that period the office furnished a joint city-county audit on the tax revenue lost to large nonprofits, a perennial hot-button issue she says she would maintain as a focus, if elected. She was the first candidate to enter the controller’s race, jumping in shortly after Lamb announced his plans to run for county executive.

Party: Democratic

Place of residence: Pittsburgh (Point Breeze)

Education: B.A., Ithaca College; Masters in Social Work and Public Policy, University of Pittsburgh

Current occupation: Community Affairs Director, Office of Allegheny County Controller

Experience: Interim Allegheny County Controller (2021-2022), after serving as deputy and chief of staff; worked in economic development for Mayor Tom Murphy (2001-2005), corporate giving for Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh (2012-2014).

Supporters/endorsements: Royston says she will be announcing endorsements in the future.

Links: Website

WESA Candidate Survey

The controller's office has oversight over city departments and agencies, including entities such as the Urban Redevelopment Authority. What city agencies or authorities do you think most urgently need scrutiny, and why?

While every city department and authority deserves scrutiny, if we look at the role of the controller by this approach, we miss the forest for the trees.

One of my major roles in the county controller’s office was leading the project that applied scrutiny to UPMC’s then-effort to shut out residents who had Highmark insurance. Many would argue this didn’t fall within county government, but it was an issue that impacted the county’s fiscal health and every single resident. I view the controller as a watchdog and an advocate. With that approach, I believe the Pittsburgh Water & Sewer authority and Pittsburgh Public Schools would benefit most from immediate attention.

The city controller also has some jurisdiction over the Pittsburgh Public Schools, although current Controller Michael Lamb has said the office's oversight power is limited. What power do you think the office has to audit the district, and how would you use it if elected?

I will not take a “hands-off” approach to PPS. We cannot afford to do so. And I believe nothing wholly limits the controller’s power (unless or until a court were to hand down a decision to that effect). If I must go to court to have that power affirmed, I will. Furthermore, the state auditor general and legislature indicated that they will not exercise oversight of PPS. There is now a Democratic majority in the state House, so this is a critical example of how the next controller must approach this issue as the art of the possible. If the current statute is insufficient, we must lobby to change it.

The controller's office hosts the online platform openbookpittsburgh.com to provide transparency about city contracts, efforts to lobby public officials, and other financial information. How would you assess the quality of information there, and what, if anything, do you think should be done to improve it?

This site, while helpful to an extent, has some obvious limitations. Sites like this can only be as good as the data they contain. From my review, there can be a lag in information being available in a timely fashion. At a minimum, the site should indicate the freshness/timeframe of all data contained. Second, someone should be able to search an elected official or a contract and see any/all entries over a certain level, and be able to extract that data so they may further analyze it. Those would be simple/immediate fixes. However I would also seek the input of the public users to guide improvements..

A controller acts as a fiscal watchdog, and an ability to maintain independence from the legislative and executive branch of the government is arguably essential. What can you point to in your background to demonstrate that independence?

I believe the ability to work with city leaders is not mutually exclusive to being an independent advocate. My work in the county controller’s office demonstrates my ability to work closely with other elected officials while maintaining my independence. I would point to the roles I played as a member of the county’s Jail Oversight Board and in the effort to hold UPMC accountable as evidence. I have been approached, especially during my tenure as interim county controller, by other office holders and asked to back down or tread lightly on certain issues, and while I welcomed their feedback, it never compromised my integrity to work independently.

How would you assess the city's financial strength, and what concerns would you be paying attention to as controller?

There are a number of concerning variables with respect to fiscal health, most especially the end of pandemic relief (which buoyed us for several years) and the uncertain future of property assessments. Though the city has shouldered declining revenue for several decades, we are approaching a perfect storm that may be one of the largest challenges since that time. My position is absolute: The brunt of future declines cannot be on the shoulders of residents. We must take immediate action to ensure our largest nonprofits pay their fair share, and advance the land bank to bolster our property tax roles. A controller can have a pivotal impact in these areas.

