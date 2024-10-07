Voter guide to Pennsylvania State House 12th District election: Scialabba v. Vigue

What’s at stake: It’s a rematch in the 12th state House District between Democrat Robert Vigue and freshman Republican incumbent Stephenie Scialabba. Republicans account for 54% of registered voters in the GOP stronghold; Democrats, 30%. The growing district in southwestern Butler County includes Adams, Cranberry, and Jackson townships as well as the boroughs of Callery, Evans City, Harmony, Mars, Seven Fields, Valencia, and Zelienople. The district is home to one of the county’s biggest employers: nuclear power plant contractor Westinghouse Electric Company.

Stephenie Scialabba

Stephenie Scialabba won her first term two years ago with the support of Republican state Rep. Daryl Metcalfe, who was retiring after more than two decades in the legislature. Backed by the NRA and Gun Owners of America, Scialabba supports firearms rights. She opposes abortion rights, earning the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation’s highest rating. During her first term, the data privacy and cybersecurity attorney Scialabba cosponsored a related bill that passed the House. She serves on the House’s Education, Judiciary and Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness committees.

Party: Republican

Place of residence: Cranberry Township

Education: B.A., University of Pittsburgh; J.D., the University of Pittsburgh School of Law

Current occupation: Pennsylvania House of Representatives (2023–present); attorney

Related experience: Associate attorney, Eckert Seamans (2019–22), judicial law clerk to Judge John L. Musmanno of the Superior Court of Pennsylvania (2019)

Supporters/endorsements: None provided by candidate

Total fundraising (reported as of 9/30/24):

Total raised (2024): $39,071.24 (2023 ending cash balance: $27,034.03)

Total spent (2024): $38,079.82

WESA Candidate Survey

Scialabba did not respond to the WESA Candidate Survey

Robert Vigue

Robert Vigue grew up in the area before living all over the country while serving in the U.S. Air Force. He retired to Albuquerque, N.M., where he stayed for two decades before moving back. Vigue, who’s been a member of Valencia Borough Council for nearly a decade, lost to state Rep. Stephenie Scialabba in 2022. He says he’s running again because he believes voters should have a choice and “nobody else was stepping forward.”

He says he also has appreciated the opportunity to apply lessons learned — such as leveraging social media more efficiently — from his first statehouse campaign to this one. If elected, Vigue believes he could work cooperatively with Republican state Sen. Elder Vogel, whose 47th state Senate District includes much of the 12th state House District.

Party: Democratic

Place of residence: Valencia

Education: CCAF–AA in Instructional Technology, CCAF–Electronics/Avionic, Microsoft Certified, CompTIA A+, Network +, Security

Current occupation: Semi-retired – Server, Network, Network Security Support

Related experience: Currently president of Valencia Borough Council (member 2016– present); 2nd vice president, Butler County Boroughs Association; vice president, Mars Library Board; Butler County Library Board; Pennsylvania state constable (2010 – 2016)

Supporters/endorsements: Planned Parenthood Pennsylvania, IBEW Local 5, Keystone Equality.

Total fundraising (reported as of 9/30/24):

Total raised (2024): $6,565.00

Total spent (2024): $2,877.01

WESA Candidate Survey

State policies can help determine the health of the local economy — by adjusting tax rates, imposing or relaxing regulations, and so on. What policies do you think Harrisburg should pursue to improve the state’s economic performance?

Harrisburg needs to pursue a combination of tax reform and regulatory adjustments. This will support growth while at the same time balancing the needs of businesses and workers, and stimulate the local economies. Lowering corporate taxes has the potential to draw new business to the hardest-hit areas and make the state more competitive. Simplifying the regulatory environment for businesses, especially small businesses and startups, could also encourage growth. Balancing workers’ needs and protections with pro-business policies can be a win-win in creating long-term growth.

Pennsylvania’s approach to education funding, which relies heavily on local property taxes, has long been criticized for burdening homeowners and for creating gaps between rich and poor communities. What should the legislature do to address those concerns, and are there other reforms you think are needed to improve the education students receive?

Pennsylvania’s reliance on local property taxes for education funding creates significant inequities between wealthy and poorer communities, perpetuating educational disparities; the legislature needs to reform the funding formula and shift it towards a more equitable formula that considers the needs of each district. This will allow students no matter where they live to have the access to quality education. We all need to invest in our teachers and give them the fair pay they deserve. This should include professional development opportunities as well as giving teachers the tools in the classroom to do their job effectively.

Nearby states have legalized the adult recreational use of marijuana, and there have been proposals to do so in Pennsylvania, possibly through new distributors or through existing state stores or medical marijuana dispensaries. Do you support legalization, and if so, who should be allowed to sell the product?

I support the legalization of marijuana for adult recreational use for several reasons, such as the potential for economic growth, criminal justice reform, and regulated safety. My real concern is the distribution and Pennsylvania state monitoring of the distribution. There are those that want it to be sold through the state store system. This I disagree with and prefer private distribution. This will allow a fair process, which the state can give proper oversight,while at the same time give the consumer competitive pricing.

Arguments over voting provisions — such as mail-in balloting, “drop boxes” and voter verification requirements — have become a part of the electoral landscape. How well do you think our election systems work now, and what if any changes to our state voting laws would you support?

The effectiveness of our election systems is a topic of ongoing debate, particularly with changes in voting methods such as mail-in ballots, drop boxes, and voter verification. Generally, U.S. election systems are considered secure and efficient, with multiple safeguards in place to ensure the integrity of votes. However, opinions about how well they function can vary based on political perspectives, especially concerning access versus security. Is it perfect? No, there are areas of improvement such as the ongoing discussion over mail-in ballots and standardization that must be addressed.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe in 2022, there have been discussions in state capitals across the country about whether to limit abortion access or expand it. What changes, if any, would you favor to the state's current abortion laws?

Currently, Pennsylvania’s laws allow abortion up to 24 weeks, with exceptions for the health of the mother. I favor policies that support maintaining a safe, legal abortion access that gives women the right to make informed decisions about [their] reproductive health without government interference. I favor laws that would expand access to include but not limited to increased funding for clinics, using and expanding the telehealth systems and using qualified trained medical professionals to provide services that will give underserved rural areas wider access.