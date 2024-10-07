Voter guide to Pennsylvania State House 25th District election: Markosek v. Ritter

What’s at stake: The Democratic-leaning 25th House District includes eastern Allegheny County communities including North Versailles Township, Monroeville, East McKeesport, Pitcairn, Turtle Creek, Wall, Wilmerding, and portions of Plum and Trafford. Incumbent Rep. Brandon Markosek, a conservative Democrat who all but inherited the seat from his father Joseph Markosek, is running for reelection. He faces Republican John Ritter, who has unsuccessfully run for the seat in the past. Democrats currently hold a slim majority in the lower chamber.

District map:

Brandon Markosek

Incumbent Democrat Brandon Markosek was elected to the office in 2018 when his father, Joseph Markosek, stepped down after more than a quarter-century in the same seat. Like his father, Markosek is among the more conservative members of the county's Democratic delegation. Prior to becoming a state legislator, Markosek worked as a community outreach representative for state Sen. Jim Brewster. He says his priorities include economic development, senior care, education, public safety, veteran services and infrastructure.

Party: Democratic

Place of residence: Monroeville

Education: B.S., Duquesne University; M.P.A., University of Pittsburgh

Current occupation: Pennsylvania House of Representatives (2019-present)

Supporters/endorsements: Allegheny/Fayette Central Labor Council AFL-CIO, SEIU PA State Council, LiUNA Pennsylvania (Laborers' International Union of North America), Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #91, and others

Links: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Total Fundraising (reported as of 9/30/24):

Total raised (2024): $31,403 (2023 ending cash balance: $50,940)

Total spent (2024): $10,275

WESA Candidate Survey

State policies can help determine the health of the local economy — by adjusting tax rates, imposing or relaxing regulations, and so on. What policies do you think Harrisburg should pursue to improve the state’s economic performance?

House Democrats have continued to bring down the corporate net income tax and allow small businesses to subtract net operating losses. In recent state budgets that I have supported, we have created new ways to fund infrastructure (roads, bridges, sewers) as well as large new investments in public transit. Solving our economic issues in PA will take a wide range of ideas and investing in the ones above our a few ways that I support advancing our economic performance.

Pennsylvania’s approach to education funding, which relies heavily on local property taxes, has long been criticized for burdening homeowners and for creating gaps between rich and poor communities. What should the legislature do to address those concerns, and are there other reforms you think are needed to improve the education students receive?

Last year the Supreme Court said that we do not fund our public schools adequately. This year's state budget made historic investments in public education. I will continue to support budgets that make increases to our public schools without having the burden fall on the local taxpayer.

Nearby states have legalized the adult recreational use of marijuana, and there have been proposals to do so in Pennsylvania, possibly through new distributors or through existing state stores or medical marijuana dispensaries. Do you support legalization, and if so, who should be allowed to sell the product?

It is time for Pennsylvania to follow our surrounding states. As was mentioned, there are a number of different models involving how to implement legalization. I believe we should use existing state stores, which have mastery in guaranteeing the quality of the product while making sure that underage folks cannot procure access to the product. This is a major source of revenue that Pennsylvania is losing out on to our surrounding states.

Arguments over voting provisions — such as mail-in balloting, “drop boxes” and voter verification requirements — have become a part of the electoral landscape. How well do you think our election systems work now, and what if any changes to our state voting laws would you support?

Our elections are one hundred percent safe and secure. I am the prime sponsor of legislation in the House to allow high school students age 16-17 to pre-register to vote. I am also in favor of early in-person voting and same-day registration.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe in 2022, there have been discussions in state capitals across the country about whether to limit abortion access or expand it. What changes, if any, would you favor to the state's current abortion laws?

State government should not come between a woman and her doctor. I support proposed legislation by my Democratic colleagues in the House to enshrine reproductive rights into our State Constitution.

John Ritter

Ritter, currently the vice president of the board of directors for the Gateway School District, has run for this state House seat multiple times. Ritter lost the 2020 race to Markosek by a 58-to-42 margin. Another attempt to win the seat in 2022 failed during the primaries. Ritter has a background in health care and first won election to the Gateway School Board about nine years ago.

Party: Republican

Place of residence: n/a

Education: B.S., Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania; B.S., Indiana University of Pennsylvania; M.S., Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University

Current occupation: Independent health care I.T. consultant

Related experience: Gateway School Board (2015–present)

Supporters/endorsements: None currently available

Links: Facebook | LinkedIn

Total Fundraising (reported as of 9/30/24):

Total raised (2024): $0

Total spent (2024): $0

WESA Candidate Survey:

Ritter did not respond to the WESA Candidate Survey.

