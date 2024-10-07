Voter guide to Pennsylvania State House 28th District election: Petulla v. Shaffer

What’s at stake: Made up of affluent suburbs stretched across Allegheny County’s northern tier, the 28th House District has so far resisted the kind of red-to-blue transformation that other North Hills communities have seen. It has long been a Republican bastion and was once the home turf of former Speaker of the House Mike Turzai. But incumbent Rob Mercuri is yielding the office to focus on a run for Congress, and Democrats are making a spirited effort to seize the opportunity of flipping the seat.

Petulla is a first-time political candidate, but one whose resume is long on prosecutorial experience — a resume Democrats hope will appeal to the bedroom communities of the district, and that has garnered him law-enforcement support that has eluded other Democrats. But he’s squarely within the party’s mainstream on such issues as reproductive rights, and he has backing from across the party’s spectrum.

Party: Democratic

Place of residence: Richland Township

Education: B.S. in journalism, University of Kansas; J.D., Washburn University School of Law

Current occupation: Criminal prosecutor, chief trial deputy in the Allegheny County District Attorney’s office

Related experience: More than 15 years in district attorney’s office, including work as assistant district attorney for homicide and domestic violence units, deputy district attorney in charge of community impact unit, and chief trial deputy.

Supporters/endorsements: Democrats at state and local level including Gov. Josh Shapiro and Allegheny County District Attorney Steve Zappala, numerous unions including the Fraternal Order of Police and other public safety locals, building trade and teachers unions and the state AFL-CIO, and advocacy groups that include Everytown for Gun Safety and Steel City Stonewall Democrats.

Total fundraising (as of 5/13/24):

Total raised (2024): $82,355.99 (2023 ending cash balance: $33,010.09)

Total spent (2024): $55,070.56

WESA Candidate Survey

State policies can help determine the health of the local economy — by adjusting tax rates, imposing or relaxing regulations, and so on. What policies do you think Harrisburg should pursue to improve the state’s economic performance?

I am committed to fighting against tax increases to ease the economic burden for families in our communities. The state operates with a significant surplus, which can be used to fund areas of government that need it, such as law enforcement or public education, without increasing costs on Pennsylvanians. Additionally, I believe we can revisit regulations at the local level to promote development to increase housing opportunities and expand commercial districts. We also have an opportunity to become a leader in energy production in Pennsylvania, and doing so can bolster our economy with new jobs and industrial opportunity.

Pennsylvania’s approach to education funding, which relies heavily on local property taxes, has long been criticized for burdening homeowners and for creating gaps between rich and poor communities. What should the legislature do to address those concerns, and are there other reforms you think are needed to improve the education students receive?

Pennsylvania ranks 46th nationwide in state-level public education spending. A majority of public education funding is left to get picked up by local taxes. I’m mindful that the state cannot foot the entire bill, but paying 38% when the national average is 47% places a difficult burden on property owners. We must provide significant and stable funding to public education at the state level to avoid increases in property taxes to make up the difference. We also need to have more oversight for charter schools so that they’re held accountable in the same way public schools are.

Nearby states have legalized the adult recreational use of marijuana, and there have been proposals to do so in Pennsylvania, possibly through new distributors or through existing state stores or medical marijuana dispensaries. Do you support legalization, and if so, who should be allowed to sell the product?

I do support adult recreational use of marijuana. We are losing out on revenue to surrounding states who have legalized recreational use. The increased revenue could be used to lower burdens on PA taxpayers or help fund law enforcement and public education. It makes the most sense to expand what we are currently doing with medical marijuana dispensaries and state stores to support the sale of recreational marijuana. This would also allow for maximum oversight for safety and streamlined distribution.

Arguments over voting provisions — such as mail-in balloting, “drop boxes” and voter verification requirements — have become a part of the electoral landscape. How well do you think our election systems work now, and what, if any, changes to our state voting laws would you support?

The introduction of mail-in voting, I believe, is an incredible step forward in increasing accessibility to voting. Older Pennsylvanians who have health issues or folks who work two jobs and can’t afford to take a day off to go vote can now do so without insurmountable obstacles. I believe we need to work with county boards of elections to create a uniform process for handling elections. This will increase security, streamline the electoral process, and make voting more accessible for voters.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe in 2022, there have been discussions in state capitals across the country about whether to limit abortion access or expand it. What changes, if any, would you favor to the state's current abortion laws?

In the wake of Roe v. Wade, access to abortion health care for Pennsylvanian women falls to our state legislature. I believe it is not the role of a state representative to define when, where, why, or how to begin a family. With recent attacks on IVF, I believe we need to introduce legislation that further protects reproductive health care. I am not in favor of any changes to our state’s current abortion laws that seek to restrict, ban, or narrowly define the terms in which a woman can seek the health care she needs.

Jeremy Shaffer

Courtesy campaign Jeremy Shaffer

Shaffer is a familiar face in the North Hills, and not just because of his previous tenure in local government: He’s previously run to represent the region in the state Senate and Congress. Both bids were unsuccessful. But Shaffer is on friendlier turf and emphasizing a moderate pro-business Republican message. And he has the support from the district’s current and former House representatives.

Party: Republican

Place of residence: Pine Township

Education: B.S., computer science and computer engineering, Tulane University; MBA, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill: M.S. and Ph.D. in electrical and computer engineering, Carnegie Mellon University

Current occupation: Software engineer and entrepreneur

Related experience: Former Ross Township Commissioner (2014-2020), volunteer with local libraries (Northland Library Foundation and Northern Tier Library) as well as youth sports leagues.

Supporters/endorsements: Numerous current and former Republican officials including outgoing state Rep. Rob Mercuri and previous 28th District Rep. and former House Speaker Mike Turzai. Shaffer is also backed by business groups that include the National Federation of Independent Business, the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry.

Total fundraising (as of 5/13/24):

Total raised (2024): $78,897.62 (2023 ending cash balance: $57,117.65)

Total spent (2024): $18,664.23

WESA Candidate Survey

State policies can help determine the health of the local economy — by adjusting tax rates, imposing or relaxing regulations, and so on. What policies do you think Harrisburg should pursue to improve the state’s economic performance?

Pennsylvania has all the ingredients to be one of the fastest-growing states with the strongest economy in the country. We have some of the best schools, universities, hospitals, cultural amenities, recreational activities, and a workforce second to none. Yet, our state is consistently ranked as one of the worst states to do business in. The result is that companies and jobs have steadily left our region for other areas. Pennsylvania needs to dramatically restructure our tax and regulation rules to attract businesses and put us back on the path of growth.

Pennsylvania’s approach to education funding, which relies heavily on local property taxes, has long been criticized for burdening homeowners and for creating gaps between rich and poor communities. What should the legislature do to address those concerns, and are there other reforms you think are needed to improve the education students receive?

Our district is fortunate to have some of the best school districts in the country. From Deer Lakes to Hampton and from North Allegheny to Pine-Richland, we have much to be proud of in our schools. The state should work to ensure a fair funding program that rewards schools that are successful. Unfortunately, our current funding streams are not well-balanced and often direct money with little accountability to those districts that are in need of the most reforms. The result is that while schools in our district deliver exceptional results, there are other school districts that spend nearly twice as much money with abysmal outcomes.

Nearby states have legalized the adult recreational use of marijuana, and there have been proposals to do so in Pennsylvania, possibly through new distributors or through existing state stores or medical marijuana dispensaries. Do you support legalization, and if so, who should be allowed to sell the product?

We should first realize that on a practical basis, marijuana is effectively legal in Pennsylvania. Medical marijuana establishments regularly advertise the ease of being able to obtain a medical marijuana card in a matter of minutes. We should continue to allow medical marijuana and determine how we can best regulate marijuana for adult usage. Paramount in this process is ensuring that we do not do anything to encourage our youth to utilize drugs.

Arguments over voting provisions — such as mail-in balloting, “drop boxes” and voter verification requirements — have become a part of the electoral landscape. How well do you think our election systems work now, and what, if any, changes to our state voting laws would you support?

Our election system is functioning only at the level we have allowed — and we need to do better. For any democracy to function we need 100% public confidence in our elections. This requires Democrats and Republicans to set aside political differences and collaborate on transparency. Implementing voter ID is one approach that a majority of Pennsylvanians support. We also need to enhance support for local election workers, who are vital to maintaining election integrity. There are common-sense reforms both parties can back, and I am committed to working across party lines to achieve this.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe in 2022, there have been discussions in state capitals across the country about whether to limit abortion access or expand it. What changes, if any, would you favor to the state's current abortion laws?

Pennsylvania law permits abortions for any reason up to six months of pregnancy. Our public policy should encourage a culture supporting life, and we must be willing to support compromise legislation accepted by a majority of Pennsylvanians. Extreme positions will not allow us to move forward. With my wife who is a physician, I understand and value the importance of strong doctor-patient relationships to make necessary medical decisions. Most importantly, we need to prioritize the care of women and infants and improve policies to support women facing unplanned pregnancies. This would include better enforcement of child-support laws, which have allowed too many fathers to abandon their obligation to their children.

