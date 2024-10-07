Voter guide to Pennsylvania State House 58th District election: Davanzo v. Rogers

What’s at stake: Democrat Cherri Rogers is challenging Republican state Rep. Eric Davanzo’s bid for a third term representing Westmoreland County’s 58th state House District. It encompasses the city of Monessen, eight boroughs including Scottdale and Smithton; all of East Huntingdon, Rostraver, Sewickley and South Huntingdon townships, and parts of Mount Pleasant and North Huntingdon townships.

The district — which has a mix of rural and suburban townships as well as the denser city of Monessen and several boroughs — has struggled since the decline of the steel industry several decades ago to rebound economically, stabilize its population and remediate the pollution left behind. More than half of the district’s registered voters are Republicans.

District map:

Eric Davanzo

Eric Davanzo first won his seat through a special election — one of several held statewide on St. Patrick’s Day 2020 amid the onset of the stringent quarantine rules that would define the early days of the pandemic. Davanzo then won full terms that fall and in 2022. During his current term, Davanzo has championed American-made products and helped secure grants for public safety, infrastructure, arts and culture, and recreation initiatives in the 58th District. He’s opposed legislation increasing a housing rebate for seniors, as well as digital drivers’ licenses and a tax credit for businesses that help employees with child care.

Party: Republican

Place of residence: Smithton

Education: Yough High School

Current occupation: Pennsylvania House of Representatives 58th District (2020-present)

Related experience: Pennsylvania House of Representatives 58th District (2020-present)

Supporters/endorsements: None provided by candidate

Links: Facebook

Total Fundraising (reported as of 9/30/24):

Total raised (2024): $2,400 (2023 ending cash balance: $29,559.62)

Total spent (2024): $8,770.03

WESA Candidate Survey

Davanzo did not respond to the WESA Candidate Survey.

Cherri Lynn Rogers

Cherri Lynn Rogers says she decided to get into the race for the 58th state House District just moments after an extremely close loss in the Scottdale Borough Council race last year — her first run for elected office. She was talking about whether she could become a legislative consultant on issues such as health care with a friend, who encouraged her to run for the statehouse instead. Rogers says she considers some of her strongest qualifications to be her communication skills and business savvy demonstrated during her 30-year nursing career.

Party: Democratic

Place of residence: Scottdale

Education: Ed. D., University of Pittsburgh School of Education; MS, Capella University; BSN, Strayer University; AS, Westmoreland County Community College

Current occupation: Nurse, Pittsburgh Public Schools

Related experience: Candidate for Scottdale Borough Council (2023); OneSource regional sales manager (2005-2009); occupational health nurse manager, Concentra (2011-2013); business development manager, School of Nursing at Strayer University (2014-2018)

Supporters/endorsements: Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers Local 400; Planned Parenthood Pennsylvania; Teamsters Local 30; Designated a Vote Common Good candidate; Represent PA; Mental Health Now

Links: Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Total Fundraising (reported as of 9/30/24):

Total raised (2024): $558.73

Total spent (2024): $279.77

WESA Candidate Survey

State policies can help determine the health of the local economy — by adjusting tax rates, imposing or relaxing regulations, and so on. What policies do you think Harrisburg should pursue to improve the state’s economic performance?

The bipartisan 24-25 budget will leave a substantial surplus of $10.6 billion at the conclusion of 2025. That affords legislators the time to collaborate and incrementally work toward common ground on increasing corporation tax contributions. Additionally, time to deliberate the millions spent on private school vouchers that only allow wealthy families to send their children to elite schools at the cost of taxpayers, leaving disadvantaged kids underserved. Private, cyber, and charter schools should be regulated, which again costs taxpayers from the schools not spending that money on students to gain profits off our children. Moreover, we can use this current budget to discuss recreational cannabis.

Pennsylvania’s approach to education funding, which relies heavily on local property taxes, has long been criticized for burdening homeowners and for creating gaps between rich and poor communities. What should the legislature do to address those concerns, and are there other reforms you think are needed to improve the education students receive?

As a school nurse with relationships with Pittsburgh and local teachers, I know more than taxpayers support funding from other than property taxes but also teachers. I can compare firsthand Pittsburgh to District 58 regarding the gap between communities. Our lower tax revenue fails our schools and still financially burdens our neighbors. This can be changed by re-evaluating the current education budget and reallocating money from the voucher programs. Schools should limit how many 6-figure salary superintendents are required. Funds should come from other sources, not property taxes. Explore gambling revenue, increase corporate taxes or recreational cannabis.

Nearby states have legalized the adult recreational use of marijuana, and there have been proposals to do so in Pennsylvania, possibly through new distributors or through existing state stores or medical marijuana dispensaries. Do you support legalization, and if so, who should be allowed to sell the product?

I have traveled to Colorado and Nevada and witnessed their job growth and tax sources. I propose private growers and private business distributors. The sources increase small businesses, jobs working in those businesses, renting of storefronts, growers, and related jobs. Construction jobs for new stores and building of facilities to grow the product. Licensing of said businesses. More revenue and jobs roll over into community spending.

Arguments over voting provisions — such as mail-in balloting, “drop boxes” and voter verification requirements — have become a part of the electoral landscape. How well do you think our election systems work now, and what, if any, changes to our state voting laws would you support?

Pennsylvania’s voting process works but can be improved. Mail-in ballots without restrictions of an absentee process allow disabled, elderly, or shift workers who can’t make it to a polling site to cast their vote. Drop boxes provide additional reassurance to voters who want to vote closer to their home when polling stations are far from their home. Unfortunately, without any unified process across the state, some county commissioners have prohibited drop boxes. So, that could be a project that could improve voter confidence if all counties voted the same. As for voter verification, I am a no-photo ID.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe in 2022, there have been discussions in state capitals across the country about whether to limit abortion access or expand it. What changes, if any, would you favor to the state's current abortion laws?

Pennsylvania is fortunate to have maintained our current abortion access. I want to eliminate the restrictions (expand access.) No woman should have to justify her decision of what to do with her own body. Unless someone is a health care professional or has researched the health care associated with abortion, they could misunderstand how health care professionals operate regarding the when and why related to a woman’s health. I can reasonably interpret the health care rationale when working on legislation.