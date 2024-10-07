Voter guide to Pennsylvania State House 59th District election: Rossi v. Zelenak

What’s at stake: Republican Leslie Rossi is seeking a third term in the statehouse in a run against Democrat Margie Zelenak, a political newcomer. The 59th includes the Westmoreland County communities of Latrobe, several townships (including Unity) and eight boroughs, including Derry, Donegal, Ligonier and Laurel Mountain. The area’s population has declined steadily for decades with the disintegration of the mining industry, which left behind pollution and unsecured extraction sites that can destabilize the ground as they shift. The 59th is home to the Laurel Highlands, a popular tourist destination.

District map:

Leslie Rossi

Leslie Rossi became the first woman to represent the 59th District via special election in 2021 after former Rep. Mike Reese’s death. Rossi had already gained national media attention for her rental property painted into a giant American flag that became known as “Trump house” during former President Donald Trump’s first campaign and remains a local GOP headquarters. In office, Rossi helped secure funding for public safety, recreation and infrastructure.

Party: Republican

Place of residence: Unity Township

Education: Derry Area High School

Current occupation: Pennsylvania House of Representatives (2021-present)

Related experience: Real estate developer/manager

Supporters/endorsements: None provided by candidate

Total fundraising (reported as of 10/1/24):

Total raised (2024): $0 (2023 ending cash balance: $-59,701.31)

Total spent (2024): $15,995.00

WESA Candidate Survey

Rossi did not reply to the WESA Candidate Survey.

Margaret Zelenak

Courtesy campaign Margie Zelenak

Margie Zelenak is running her first political campaign after observing the legislative world for years while working as an advocate. Zelenak started her career as an administrator in long-term senior care, and through the years she became increasingly involved in consultative and advocacy roles in Harrisburg and Washington, D.C. She recently retired from serving as executive director of the Pennsylvania Assisted Living Association. She says that through her work, she developed a rapport with some Republican lawmakers who could be potential collaborators, if she’s elected, including state Sen. Judy Ward (R-Blair), Sen. Ryan Aument (R-Lancaster) and Sen. Michele Brooks (R-Mercer).

Party: Democratic

Place of residence: Mount Pleasant Township

Education: B.S., Seton Hill University

Current occupation: Senior living advocate (2023-present)

Related experience: Governor’s Long-Term Care Council (2020-present); executive director, Pennsylvania Assisted Living Association (2015-2023); board member, Public Policy Committee, Pennsylvania Assisted Living Association (2012-2015); president, Partners in Personal Care (2012-2015); administrator, UPMC (2006-2015)

Supporters/endorsements: Represent PA, Planned Parenthood, Keystone Equality, Common Good, Moms Demand Action Gun Sense Candidate - Everytown, Mental Health Now - Inseparable

Links: Website

Total fundraising (reported as of 9/30/24):

Total raised (2024): $9,970.00

Total spent (2024): $3,854.84

WESA Candidate Survey

State policies can help determine the health of the local economy — by adjusting tax rates, imposing or relaxing regulations, and so on. What policies do you think Harrisburg should pursue to improve the state’s economic performance?

Harrisburg needs to evaluate the economic disparities in counties, especially the rural areas. I hear from seniors regarding the property taxes and the burden. The Property Tax/ Rent Rebate needs to have additional breakdowns for those in a lower income. Currently, those with an income of $18,001 receive the same rebate as those with $45,000. That is a wide range and needs adjusted so those at the lower end receive a higher rebate. The child tax credit needs reviewed. It only applies to children under 13 but the cost of raising a child does not end at 13.



Pennsylvania’s approach to education funding, which relies heavily on local property taxes, has long been criticized for burdening homeowners and for creating gaps between rich and poor communities. What should the legislature do to address those concerns, and are there other reforms you think are needed to improve the education students receive?

I support citizens contributing to public education through property taxes. Unfortunately, the disparity in communities with aging housing has effected school districts. There must be a review of school districts that have a lower student population and the consolidation of districts to alleviate the expenses. Several states have countywide school districts, which can help to limit overhead costs and also provide educational expertise to students. Another concern is the qualifications for school board members that are making the economic and education decisions for school districts. There must be standards developed for school boards.

Nearby states have legalized the adult recreational use of marijuana, and there have been proposals to do so in Pennsylvania, possibly through new distributors or through existing state stores or medical marijuana dispensaries. Do you support legalization, and if so, who should be allowed to sell the product?

I support the legalization of adult recreational use of marijuana. The workforce crisis can be helped by decriminalizing the possession of marijuana. This crime prevents residents of the Commonwealth from employment in several industries. At the inception of legalization, a system of dispensaries or existing state stores would be the first option. Once the process is established, there should be a review of opening the sale to other entities. I don’t agree with marijuana being sold at grocery stores or convenience stores.

Arguments over voting provisions — such as mail-in balloting, “drop boxes” and voter verification requirements — have become a part of the electoral landscape. How well do you think our election systems work now, and what, if any, changes to our state voting laws would you support?

I trust our current system. I do not have an issue with providing identification at a polling place. When requesting a mail-in ballot, verification of your identity is required. There must be a statewide initiative for drop boxes for mail-in ballots. Westmoreland County does not provide drop boxes. A request for a drive-up drop box behind the courthouse was denied by the majority county commissioners. PA must pass legislation to allow pre-canvassing of mail-in ballots prior to 7AM on election day.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe in 2022, there have been discussions in state capitals across the country about whether to limit abortion access or expand it. What changes, if any, would you favor to the state's current abortion laws?

I support the current state law on abortion in PA. My concern is with other reproductive health care such as IVF and contraceptives that are being challenged in other states.