How to find your district and polling place in Pennsylvania — and guidance on voting in person

What district am I in again?

Enter your address to find your voting districts at the Pennsylvania Department of State.

Looking for information on the candidates running in your districts? The WESA Voter Guide includes overviews of all contested races and profiles of the candidates.

Find your polling place

If you’d like to vote in person for the general election, great! It’s a good idea to double-check your polling place in advance because they can move due to a variety of issues.

You can find your polling place on the Pennsylvania Department of State website.

In-person voting on election day

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you’re in line at 8 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

I registered to vote by mail, but now I want to vote in person!

If you applied for and received your mail-in ballot, but now you’ve changed your mind and want to vote in person, you’ll need to follow some rules.



Bring your "ballot package" to the polling place. This means your ballot and all envelopes. The ballot comes in an envelope, but it also contains the secrecy and declaration envelope. Submit your "ballot package" to the poll workers so it can be "spoiled." They’ll have you fill out an “Elector’s Declaration to Surrender Their Mail Ballot” form. OK, now you can vote in person. Democracy in action!

If you don’t bring these materials with you to vote in person, then you will have to vote provisionally — which just means it’ll take a little longer to count your vote because they’ll check to make sure you didn’t try to vote twice.

