Important Dates & Deadlines
Primary election: April 23, 2024
Register to vote: April 8, 2024
Apply to vote by mail: April 16, 2024
General election: Nov. 5, 2024
Voting Info
How to find your district and polling place
How to vote by mail and return your ballot
2024 General Election: Race Overviews
Select a race below to learn more about the candidates running in contested primary elections in Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland counties, as well as statewide offices.
Why isn't my district included? The WESA Voter Guide focuses on contested elections in the Pittsburgh metro area and for statewide office. If you don’t see your district listed, that means a candidate is running unopposed (or that office may not be up for election this cycle!).
Feedback on the WESA Voter Guide? Please email Patrick Doyle: pdoyle@wesa.fm.
Support WESA: You can support our effort to create a more informed voter base by giving here.