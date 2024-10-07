© 2024 90.5 WESA
WESA Voter Guide: 2024 Primary Election

A primer on voting information and who is running in the 2024 primary election for offices in the Pittsburgh metro area and Pennsylvania.

—>Looking for the WESA Voter Guide for the November 2024 general election? Click here.

Important Dates & Deadlines
Primary election: Apr. 23, 2024
General election: Nov. 5, 2024
Register to vote: Apr. 8, 2024
Apply to vote by mail: Apr. 16, 2024

Voting Info
How to find your district and polling place
How to vote by mail and return your ballot

2024 General Election: Race Overviews
Select a race below to learn more about the candidates running in contested primary elections in Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland counties, as well as statewide offices.

U.S. Congress
Statewide Office
State Senate
State House

Why isn't my district included? The WESA Voter Guide focuses on contested elections in the Pittsburgh metro area and for statewide office. If you don’t see your district listed, that means a candidate is running unopposed (or that office may not be up for election this cycle!).

