Voter guide to Pennsylvania State House 38th District primary: Inglis v. Olasz v. Schmotzer

What’s at stake: The race to replace Nick Pisciottano, who is focusing on a bid for state Senate rather than running for re-election, is something of a family affair. It pits John Inglis (who is Pisciottano’s cousin), against Anthony J. “AJ” Olasz (the grandson of a previous state representative) and Victoria Schmotzer (the daughter of yet another former state House member). The 38th District combines some Mon Valley municipalities — West Mifflin, Dravosburg and Glassport — with the South Hills communities of Baldwin and Whitehall and a sliver of Pittsburgh. The winner will likely face Republican Stone Sobieralski in the fall.

District map:

“A Democratic shake-up in the Mon Valley may bring new faces but familiar names to political office” (Chris Potter, WESA)

John Inglis

Inglis is a longtime public school teacher and counselor who stresses the need for more student support services. He’s also a union member who’s been a municipal official in his native West Mifflin for the better part of a decade. Inglis launched his bid within hours after Pisciottano, his cousin, declared his candidacy for Senate. And he’s racked up a number of key endorsements in the race.

Party: Democratic

Place of residence: West Mifflin

Education: B.S., Secondary Education, Duquesne University; M.Ed., School Counseling, Westminster College

Current occupation: School counselor, West Mifflin Area High School

Relevant experience: Public educator (2009 - present), West Mifflin Borough Council member, (2018 - present); South Hill Area Council of Government member, (2018 - 2022); West Mifflin Community Foundation board member, (2014 - 2018); and council liaison (2018 - present)

Supporters/endorsements: Allegheny County Democratic Committee, Allegheny-Fayette Central Labor Council, Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, outgoing District 38 state Rep. Nick Pisciottano, state Rep. Jessica Benham, state Rep. Arvind Venkat, Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers, Young Democrats of Allegheny County, Steel City Stonewall Democrats, University of Pittsburgh College Democrats, Char Valley Democratic Chairs Committee.

Total fundraising (as of 3/21/24): None reported

WESA Candidate Survey

What should be the state legislature's top priority in the next term, and how would you address it?

My goal is to build opportunities for the residents of my district, the county, and Pennsylvania. The root of all opportunity is education. Therefore, the legislature should prioritize enhancing our public education system. The first step in achieving that goal is to fully fund the system. The courts have found that we are unlawfully underfunding our schools. That is unacceptable, and fixing the funding gap is a necessity. After we provide funding, we then need to expand school services. Students can’t learn if schools don’t have robust support services like counselors, nurses, or special education departments, to name just some.

Pennsylvania's system for funding public education has been found to violate the state's constitution, and there are perennial complaints about school district property taxes. What approaches do you favor to address those concerns, and what changes, if any, should be made to funding for alternatives to traditional public schools, such as charters and private schools?

I am in support of the proposed Pennsylvania constitutional amendment to change our state income tax to a progressive format, making it more fair and equitable. I think this can benefit public education and help fill the funding gap. Further, I think funding for public charter schools needs to be equitable, but that funding should also come with more transparency and accountability since they are using taxpayer dollars. I do not support taxpayer dollars going towards private schools through vouchers in any form.

This year, the governor is pressing to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, an issue that may well still be on the table when the winners of this year's election take office. Are you in support of legalization, and if so, who should be allowed to sell marijuana?

I am in support of legalization. Prohibition has been highly ineffective, caused harm to many people, and generally been a failure compared against both a programmatic and moral standard. I believe the sale of marijuana should be treated, taxed, and regulated like any other business. Therefore, anyone able to engage in business in the commonwealth should be able to participate if they wish to do so.

Pennsylvania's participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a multistate compact to limit greenhouse-gas emissions, is tied up in court and opposed by many in the energy sector. Should the state participate in RGGI going forward? And what other legislative or regulatory steps, if any, do you support to limit those emissions?

Yes, Pennsylvania should participate. We need to be building a green future. Some people suggest that we can only build a greener future by sacrificing our current workforce, and therefore oppose programs and policies like the RGGI. I fully reject that premise. We can look towards green investments and a green future while also making sure that our current workforce does not lose their jobs or prosperity. I support investing in green infrastructure and strengthening the Pennsylvanian worker.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe in 2022, there have been discussions both about limiting abortion access and expanding it. What changes, if any, would you favor to the state's current abortion laws?

There must be an explicit guarantee for the right to an abortion in Pennsylvania law. Preferably, this would come in the form of a constitutional amendment, but failing that, legislation should be passed to the same effect. We are fortunate that our current state court system leans towards recognizing the right to an abortion, but as we saw on the federal level, the courts may fail in the future to uphold that right. We also must make sure that no Pennsylvanian or other American will be punished by other states for exercising their rights here in the Commonwealth.

Anthony J. “AJ” Olasz

The Olasz name is well-established in the 38th: AJ’s grandfather once held the seat, and his father is a magistrate district judge in the area. Olasz works as a law clerk in a firm whose attorneys serve as solicitor for a number of local governments. And while this is his first run for office, his candidacy is backed by another former House member from the 38th, Bill Kortz.

Place of residence: West Mifflin

Education: B.S., Criminal Justice, University of Cincinnati; J.D., Northern Kentucky University Salmon P. Chase College of Law

Current occupation: Law clerk at Dodaro, Matta & Cambest

Relevant experience: Three years of experience in municipal and school law working with local councils and school districts.

Supporters/endorsements: Former state Reps. Bill Kortz and Harry Readshaw have endorsed him. A number of area attorneys have contributed to his campaign.

Total fundraising (as of 3/21/24):

Total raised (2024): $13,425

Total spent (2024): $12,329

WESA Candidate Survey

What should be the state legislature's top priority in the next term, and how would you address it?

Our top priority should be tackling the drug crisis. No matter your race, nationality, income level or age, this crisis has touched our communities and our families in some form or fashion. It has affected our schools and has affected the safety of our communities and must be tackled head on. I would develop stronger community outreach programs to educate our young members of society on the effects that drug abuse can have not only on themselves, but their families. We also need stronger policies that are stricter on the flow of fentanyl into our state and into the communities that it has affected the hardest.

Pennsylvania's system for funding public education has been found to violate the state's constitution, and there are perennial complaints about school district property taxes. What approaches do you favor to address those concerns, and what changes, if any, should be made to funding for alternatives to traditional public schools, such as charters and private schools?

As your legislator, education will always be a top priority because our children are the future of our Commonwealth. We must come together as a collective legislature to find reasonable alternatives to adequately fund our schools in an equal and fair way so that all children are on an equal playing field and are in the best position to create a better future. We do not tell one football team you need to go 100 yards to score a touchdown and the other only 60 yards. We must level the playing field, so all students have an equal and fair opportunity to learn and grow.

This year, the governor is pressing to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, an issue that may well still be on the table when the winners of this year's election take office. Are you in support of legalization, and if so, who should be allowed to sell marijuana?

I am in full support of the legalization of recreational use. As we have seen in the most recent years with its legalized use medicinally, there is an abundance of benefits that come with marijuana use. As we have seen in other states around our country, the days of the stigma of marijuana as a bad thing have passed and it is time for our commonwealth to join in. In terms of its sale, you treat it just like the sale of alcohol. Vendors must obtain a license from the state and municipal approval.

Pennsylvania's participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a multistate compact to limit greenhouse-gas emissions, is tied up in court and opposed by many in the energy sector. Should the state participate in RGGI going forward? And what other legislative or regulatory steps, if any, do you support to limit those emissions?

I am not a supporter of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, like current state Rep. Pisciottano, who voted against it. I stand with the governor in finding Alternative ways to support energy initiatives that do not take away jobs in southwestern Pennsylvania. In Pennsylvania, from 2000-2015, CO2 emissions decreased over 25% without joining RGGI, which would cost our state billions of dollars. RGGI would raise costs for electricity generation, which increases rates for our seniors and families who already pay very high utility bills. Furthermore, by capping CO2 emissions, you are capping work. I will never put hard-working jobs at risk.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe in 2022, there have been discussions both about limiting abortion access and expanding it. What changes, if any, would you favor to the state's current abortion laws?

As Governor Shapiro recently stated in an Instagram post, “This ain’t Texas.” I will always be a strong supporter of women and women’s rights, and that includes the access to an abortion and reproductive care. While in law school I had the ability to read and truly understand the Roe and Casey decisions, which before 2022 were the basic framework for reproductive care. Pennsylvania has stood by those decisions and has been the leader in our country for standing up for women’s rights. As your legislator, I will continue that pledge to protect our women.

Victoria Schmotzer

Courtesy campaign

In a district that has long been dominated by West Mifflin, Schmotzer is the lone candidate from the South Hills and also the only woman. Her father, Martin Schmotzer, held a separate House seat for one term, and Victoria Schmotzer got her start in politics early: Elected to a seat on the state Democratic Committee in 2014, she says she’s the youngest person to ever hold a committee post.

Party: Democratic

Place of residence: Whitehall

Education: B.A., Philosophy, St. Thomas Aquinas School; M.S., Business, The Catholic University of America Busch School of Business

Current occupation: Policy analyst

Relevant experience: Human resource specialist, U.S.Small Business Administration; Early childhood development, legal intern, staff auditor for accounting firm

Total fundraising (as of 3/21/24): None reported

WESA Candidate Survey

What should be the state legislature's top priority in the next term, and how would you address it?

The state legislature's top priority in the next term should be introducing Senate and House term limits. For too long, power has been concentrated in a few individuals who are reluctant to pass the torch to the next generation. Pennsylvania will pave the way for new ideas and fresh faces in Harrisburg by introducing term limits.

Pennsylvania's system for funding public education has been found to violate the state's constitution, and there are perennial complaints about school district property taxes. What approaches do you favor to address those concerns, and what changes, if any, should be made to funding for alternatives to traditional public schools, such as charters and private schools?

First and foremost, charter and private schools must be held to the same standards as public schools in Pennsylvania. A significant overhaul of the antiquated school code is needed to do this. The legislation must ensure fairness for each community despite differing needs. In fact, codifying Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) in the legislation will support each student’s unique talents and go above and beyond the Commonwealth Court’s ruling.

This year, the governor is pressing to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, an issue that may well still be on the table when the winners of this year's election take office. Are you in support of legalization, and if so, who should be allowed to sell marijuana?

I will only support the legalization of marijuana if the legislation includes strict regulations to protect children and youth, ensures small businesses are first in line for licenses, and the proceeds of taxes go to senior citizen services. By controlling the sale of marijuana, it has shown a reduction in drug-related crimes and black-market sales.

Pennsylvania's participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a multistate compact to limit greenhouse-gas emissions, is tied up in court and opposed by many in the energy sector. Should the state participate in RGGI going forward? And what other legislative or regulatory steps, if any, do you support to limit those emissions?

Energy initiatives and businesses can and should coexist. Supporting clean air and clean water initiatives means supporting better-paying and more rewarding jobs throughout the Commonwealth. I realize that the energy sector provides many jobs and can actually provide many more when considering and integrating future innovations.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe in 2022, there have been discussions both about limiting abortion access and expanding it. What changes, if any, would you favor to the state's current abortion laws?

A woman’s right to health care is her choice. As the only woman in this race, I know I will stand up for all women’s right to choose. I will not support any legislation that limits or bans the state’s current abortion laws. In contrast, we can strengthen the current laws by eliminating the current 24-hour waiting period for people seeking medical treatment and offering a robust education program on the appropriate topics to ensure women have all the information to make the right decision.

