Pennsylvania State House 9th District: A guide to the 2022 general election and candidates

What's at stake: Democratic State Rep. Chris Sainato has been in office for nearly three decades representing the 9th, where redistricting didn’t alter the close party split among voters . Sainato, who opposes abortion rights and is endorsed by the NRA, is being challenged by Republican newcomer Marla Brown, the winner of a three-way GOP primary . Brown grew up in New Castle, where her family has a bakery, and returned in recent years after spending much of her career out-of-state including Florida and Georgia. With groups such as LifePac and Firearm Owners Against Crime backing both candidates, voters could face a tough time differentiating them based on issues and instead find the clearest distinction between their professional backgrounds (Brown’s in the business world versus Sainato’s in politics).

Chris Sainato

Tom Cherry / Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs “I can’t believe that,” Rep. Chris Sainato said in a recent interview when told of his expenses. “I don’t know where you are getting $1.8 million.”

Sainato, 63, has spent his career in politics, including his role working for longtime Democratic lawmaker Joe Kolter . Sainato has been representing Lawrence County in Harrisburg for even longer than his former boss, winning his seat since 1994 and going unopposed in most re-election bids until 2012 . Though the margins have narrowed through the years time, Sainato’s victories have continued post-Trump, underscoring the lingering viability of a conservative Democratic candidacy even in an area where voters have heavily favored the former president.

Party: Democratic

Experience: Pennsylvania House of Representatives – 9th District (1995 – present)

Education: Youngstown State University (B.S.)

Major endorsements: Democrats for Life America , SEIU 668 , NRA , Firearm Owners Against Crime , LifePac

Total contributions (2021-2022): $48,439.96

Total expenditures (2021-2022): $21,023.03

Worth reading: How one Pennsylvania lawmaker billed taxpayers $1.8 million in expenses (Angela Couloumbis, Spotlight PA; Brad Bumsted, Sam Janesch and Mike Wereschagin, The Caucus)

Marla Gallo Brown

Brown, 52, says she’s running “to give back to the community that shaped her," noting in her brief campaign announcement video the sincerity and work ethic of Lawrence County residents. She’s emphasizing her experience in small and corporate business, as well as her focus on faith-based causes (she attends a Catholic church in New Castle). She opposes abortion rights, having spent three years running the Atlanta-based Pregnancy Aid Clinic . She’s also highlighted the importance of health and fitness in her life, noting her years as an exercise instructor and founder of a spa in Alpharetta, Ga., half an hour from Atlanta.