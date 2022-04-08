An audio tour of Pittsburgh fish fries
1 of 7 — 20220304_181106.jpg
Maria Anto
2 of 7 — 20220304_182249.jpg
Maria Anto
3 of 7 — 20220304_182223.jpg
Maria Anto
4 of 7 — 20220304_180820.jpg
Maria Anto
5 of 7 — Audrey Biega _ Edward Glissant of Edgewood.jpg
Audrey Biega and Edward Glissant of Edgewood chat over their fish fry at the Swissvale Fire Department
Maria Anto
6 of 7 — Ludington Brothers of Highland Park.jpg
Ludington brothers at the Swissvale Fire Department Fish Fry
Maria Anto
7 of 7 — Kristy and Dave Sails at Brother Andre's Cafe.JPG
Kristy and Dave Sails at Brother Andre's Cafe
Laura Tsutsui
The Lenten fish fry season is coming to an end. If your fry of choice is a church parish, today might be your last chance to get a fish sandwich, haluski, pierogi, or some other traditional side dish. WESA’s the Confluence went out and got a slice… or filet… of life from fish fries around the city for this audio postcard.
Thanks to Jean Baldauff, Ruth O’Brien-McMullen, Kristy and Dave Sails, John Green, Sean Campbell, and the teams of workers and customers at fish fries across the city.