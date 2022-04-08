An audio tour of Pittsburgh fish fries

The Lenten fish fry season is coming to an end. If your fry of choice is a church parish, today might be your last chance to get a fish sandwich, haluski, pierogi, or some other traditional side dish. WESA’s the Confluence went out and got a slice… or filet… of life from fish fries around the city for this audio postcard.

Thanks to Jean Baldauff, Ruth O’Brien-McMullen, Kristy and Dave Sails, John Green, Sean Campbell, and the teams of workers and customers at fish fries across the city.