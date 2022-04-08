© 2022 90.5 WESA
Arts, Sports & Culture

An audio tour of Pittsburgh fish fries

90.5 WESA | By Marylee Williams,
Laura TsutsuiBoen WangMaria Anto
Published April 8, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT
1 of 7  — 20220304_181106.jpg
Maria Anto
2 of 7  — 20220304_182249.jpg
Maria Anto
3 of 7  — 20220304_182223.jpg
Maria Anto
4 of 7  — 20220304_180820.jpg
Maria Anto
5 of 7  — Audrey Biega _ Edward Glissant of Edgewood.jpg
Audrey Biega and Edward Glissant of Edgewood chat over their fish fry at the Swissvale Fire Department
Maria Anto
6 of 7  — Ludington Brothers of Highland Park.jpg
Ludington brothers at the Swissvale Fire Department Fish Fry
Maria Anto
7 of 7  — Kristy and Dave Sails at Brother Andre's Cafe.JPG
Kristy and Dave Sails at Brother Andre's Cafe
Laura Tsutsui

The Lenten fish fry season is coming to an end. If your fry of choice is a church parish, today might be your last chance to get a fish sandwich, haluski, pierogi, or some other traditional side dish. WESA’s the Confluence went out and got a slice… or filet… of life from fish fries around the city for this audio postcard.

Thanks to Jean Baldauff, Ruth O’Brien-McMullen, Kristy and Dave Sails, John Green, Sean Campbell, and the teams of workers and customers at fish fries across the city.

Arts, Sports & Culture fish fry
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Boen Wang
Boen Wang is a writer, audio producer, and MFA candidate in creative writing at the University of Pittsburgh. His written work appeared in The Sunday Long Read, The Fourth River, Inheritance, and elsewhere; his audio work won the “Best New Artist” award at the 2020 Third Coast International Audio Festival, was selected as one of The Bello Collective’s “100 Outstanding Podcasts of 2020,” and was shortlisted for the 2021 HearSay Audio Festival Prize. Visit his website at boen.cool.
Maria Anto
Born and raised in Ligonier, Pa., Maria Anto grew up listening to 90.5 WESA. She is thrilled to be promoted from listener to contributor as a news production assistant for WESA. A senior at the University of Pittsburgh, Maria sings in the Heinz Chapel Choir, serves as a PITT ARTS host, and conducts archival research on puppets in Pittsburgh.
