Arts, Sports & Culture

Pittsburghers mourn the loss of Franco Harris, as stories of his legend pour in

90.5 WESA | By Oliver Morrison
Published December 21, 2022 at 1:01 PM EST
franco-harris
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP
Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris takes part in festivities celebrating the 40th anniversary of the 1974 Steelers before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New Orleans Saints in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014. Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back whose heads-up thinking authored “The Immaculate Reception,” considered the most iconic play in NFL history, died Wednesday, Dec. 21. He was 72.

As news of the passing of Pittsburgh Steelers football legend Franco Harris hit Pittsburgh Wednesday morning, tributes began pouring in from across the city and the country on social media.

Harris' No. 32 jersey was about to be retired this weekend by the Steelers, a gesture that would coincide with the 50th anniversary of "The Immaculate Reception," one of the most famous plays in the history of football. But instead, several fans laid flowers and a terrible towel at a memorial to the play on the North Side. Top players, coaches and football experts were sending their condolences from across the country.

Harris stayed in the Pittsburgh area, and many of the early tributes to him were about small, everyday matters, such as bumping into Harris around town or the work Harris did for non-profits and politicians in the city.

Chris Ivey, a filmmaker in Pittsburgh, met Harris back in 2009 when he began producing commercials for Harris' son Dok, who was running for mayor of Pittsburgh. Ivey referred to Harris as "Pittsburgh Jesus" because of both how famous and beloved he was and also because of how warm and generous he was in the community.

Ivey remembers during Steelers games, Harris would move around to different parts of the stadium because he loved being around people. And when the Steelers were losing and Ivey would get discouraged, he said, Harris would tell him, "It's not over yet."

Ivey served as Harris' tech guy and would come over to even help fix his internet router. Often times when Ivey called to talk about a project, he said, Harris would be on the treadmill, keeping in shape.

Joe Gordon, the long-time public relations director for the Steelers, said that Harris would call him up every couple of weeks during the pandemic to check up on him and his wife and ask if they needed anything. "And that was typical Franco," he said. "He probably was calling 20 other people with the same thing."

Gordon said that during Harris' rookie season with the Steelers he was quiet, like most rookies, but quickly earned the respect of older players. "Joe Green often said, 'We never made the playoffs until Franco came, and then we made him eight straight years with Franco.'"

Harris headlined a rally for John Fetterman in the Strip District earlier this year. "Franco was a true legend and icon on and off the field," said Fetterman in an emailed statement. "He gave so much to everyone and was a truly selfless man."

"Franco's Italian Army" was formed in the fall of 1972 with many fans wearing army helmets.

"He was the champion of the Italian community here and the most beloved," Ivey said. "It was an amazing time back then during his rookie year. The Italian community had a lot of hopes for him, and they were cheering him on and then to have the Immaculate Reception during his rookie year the way that it happened — that was it."

Carlos Carter, the president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Urban League, said Harris was a big supporter, with both his money and time and has gone to great lengths to help the Black community in Pittsburgh. Harris agreed to serve as a spokesperson for their campaign to try to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine and Harris received its prestigious Ronald H. Brown Leadership award in February for his charitable work.

Harris served for years as the chairman of the Pittsburgh Promise Scholarship board, which provides scholarships to Pittsburgh Public School graduates. For 15 years, Harris supported the scholarship, even dancing with kids on the day they declared what college they would attend.

Franco Harris, Jimmy Warren
Arts, Sports & Culture
Extended interview: Franco Harris discusses his legacy just days before his death
Kevin Gavin

Saleem Ghubril, the executive director of Pittsburgh Promise, said he was both sad and angry to hear about Harris' passing."We know the time comes for all humans to one day die. But not today," Ghubril wrote in a statement. "Not the week where the whole country was preparing to say 'thank you' to a legend who always thought more highly of others than himself..."

Harris was still amazed by his own life and football success. He told the Confluence in an interview this week about the 50-year anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. He bragged that it was the first-ever touchdown by a Steeler in the playoffs, leading to the first-ever Steelers playoff victory. But he said he has no actual memories of that most famous moment, only just before the catch and just after.

"Hard to believe. 50 years, 50 years," Harris said. "And it's wonderful that we're around to celebrate it."

Oliver Morrison
Oliver Morrison is a general assignment reporter at WESA. He previously covered education, environment and health for PublicSource in Pittsburgh and, before that, breaking news and weekend features for the Wichita Eagle in Kansas.
