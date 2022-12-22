Five ways you can mourn Franco Harris and celebrate his life

As Franco Harris’ family plans a memorial for the football legend who died yesterday, there are several ways you can mourn his passing.

Harris’ family released a statement, commemorating his life:

“We are truly heartbroken. The reality of losing such a magnificent individual has not yet settled in. We have shared Franco with so many people throughout our lives and in so many ways. Beyond his incredible career in the NFL, Franco represents what is best in humanity: kindness, charity, decency, and humility. He led by example on and off the field with the goal of making this a better world for us all. We know he has touched so many of you, and we mourn with you. We will remain steadfast in living and achieving the world that he wanted to build.”

Harris’ son, Dok, confirmed that the Harris family is in the process of planning a memorial service.

In the meantime, here are five ways to show support, grieve and celebrate Harris’ legacy:

The Heinz History Center: An event that was scheduled for tonight, “Franco Harris and the Immaculate Reception: 50 Years Later,” has been canceled. But the History Center and Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum will remain open from 5-8 p.m. today free of charge for all visitors.

Immaculate Reception Memorial by Acrisure Stadium: Fans have been leaving flowers and Terrible Towels at the memorial since news of his passing. You can find directions to the memorial here . An event at the monument, planned for 3:30 p.m. on Friday, will include a radio broadcast of the Immaculate Reception at 3:41 p.m., exactly 50 years after it happened.

Pittsburgh International Airport: The airport has moved the statue of Harris catching the ball during “the Immaculate Reception” to the center of the airport next to the Christmas tree so fans can pay their respects. Messages of condolence will be passed on to the family.

Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Oakland Raiders: At 8:15 p.m. Saturday, the two teams who played in the Immaculate Reception game will meet again. And at halftime, the Steelers are going forward with plans to retire Harris’ No. 32 jersey. If you will be wrapping presents at the last minute, the game is also being broadcast on the NFL Network.