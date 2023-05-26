OpenStreetsPGH kicks off summer festivities Sunday. Here's what pedestrians and drivers can expect.

The first of three events closing city streets to cars this summer will kick off over the weekend. Pedestrians and cyclists will have the right of way along OpenStreetsPGH’s first route of the season this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The four-mile closure stretches along North Shore Drive, over the 7th Street Bridge, through the Armstrong Tunnel and across East Carson Street.

Roads along the path will close to drivers beginning Sunday at 8 a.m. and are expected to reopen shortly after 3 p.m.

OpenStreetsPGH, which first launched in 2014, celebrates active forms of transportation. The event’s organizer, BikePGH, said between the three free summer festivities it offers, over 50,000 visitors are drawn to the city each year.

Visitors are encouraged to walk, run or roll along the route.

“It's meant to show what our streets can look like if we give that space back to the people,” Kéya Joseph with BikePGH told WESA’s The Confluence earlier this month.

Each route will include three activity hubs: one that features group exercise classes; an arts and culture site with performances by local artists and musicians; and a kids and family hub centered on bicycle education and family activities.

Traffic during the event will be closed along the following streets:



Casino Dr. & North Shore Dr.

West General Robinson St.

Sandusky St.

7th St. (Andy Warhol) Bridge

Forbes Ave. from Market Square to the Armstrong Tunnel

Graeme St. & Market St. at Market Square

Armstrong Tunnel (both directions)

10th St. Bridge

South 10th St. from the Bridge up to East Carson St.

East Carson St.

Drivers will be able to cross and access several intersections along the closed route:

Fort Duquesne Blvd. & 7th St.

Liberty Ave. & Fifth Ave.

Wood St. & Forbes Ave.

Grant St. & Forbes Ave.

Sixth Ave. / Crosstown Blvd. & Forbes Ave.

2nd Ave. & 10th St. Bridge

Bingham St. & South 10th St.

South 18th St. & East Carson St.