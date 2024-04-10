What to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: April 12-14

Checking out art commenting on race, womanism and identity at “Where Did Your Christ Come From?”, watching a 45th-anniversary re-release screening of George Romero's 1979 hit “Dawn of the Dead” or seeing Bodiography, a dance troupe that blends classical and contemporary styles — here's what to do in Pittsburgh this weekend.

Visual Art

With a style that draws on graphic and street art with an Afrofuturist sensibility, Kamara Townes, a.k.a. Wavy Wednesday, gets a big gallery show with “Where Did Your Christ Come From?” The show at Downtown’s 937 Liberty Gallery includes paintings, sculptures and installations that comment on race, womanism and identity. The Pittsburgh-based artist’s work is on exhibit there through June 2.

Film

They’re bringing a zombie classic back to life: George Romero’s 1979 hit “Dawn of the Dead,” shot largely at the Monroeville Mall, is in theaters this week for the first time in decades. The gory film (beloved in part for its satire on consumer culture) gets six screenings Fri., April 12, through Sun., April 14, at the Harris Theater, and even one Fri., April 12, at the Cinemark Monroeville Mall

Dance

Bodiography, a dance troupe that blends classical and contemporary styles, visits the Kelly Strayhorn Theater this weekend with a program titled “Visions.” The evening includes works choreographed by company founder Maria Caruso alongside pieces by company dancer Isaac Ray, guest artist Ellen Rosa Taylor, and artistic director Lauren Suflita Skrabalak. There are three performances Fri., April 12, through Sun., April 14.

Visual Art

Visiting artist Marie Watt takes over the Carnegie Museum of Art’s Forum Gallery with “Land Stitches Water Sky.” These new works explore two materials historically important to the Pittsburgh region — steel and glass — from a contemporary indigenous perspective, with particular reference to the Haudenosaunee ironworkers known as “Skywalkers.” The show opens Sat., April 13, and runs through Sept. 22.

Theater

“Company” is one of Stephen Sondheim’s most beloved musicals, and that’s saying something. Recent reimaginings of the 1970 comedy have changed the gender and sexuality of some main characters. In the touring production of the celebrated 2021 Broadway revival that hits town this week, the protagonist turning 35 is named “Bobbie” rather than “Robert,” but she’s still devoted to her idiosyncratic cast of friends. With classic tunes like “Getting Married Today” and “The Ladies Who Lunch,” “Company” gets eight performances at the Benedum Center starting Tue., April 16.