Supreme Court rejects GOP redistricting pleas in Pennsylvania and North Carolina

By Associated Press
Published March 7, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST
The U.S. Supreme Court
Jacquelyn Martin
/
AP

The Supreme Court has turned away efforts from Republicans in North Carolina and Pennsylvania to block state court-ordered congressional districting plans more favorable to Democrats.

In separate orders late Monday, the justices are allowing maps selected by each state's Supreme Court to be in effect for the 2022 elections.

In North Carolina, the map most likely will give Democrats an additional House seat in 2023.

The Pennsylvania map also probably will lead to the election of more Democrats, the Republicans said, as the two parties battle for control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections.

