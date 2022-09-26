Gun found near Kennywood shooting reported stolen in Ohio last year

The firearm recovered near the scene of a shooting at Kennywood Park over the weekend was reported stolen in Ohio last summer, county police said in an update issued Monday afternoon. No suspects have yet been identified in the shooting.

Witnesses told investigators that two groups of teenagers were involved in an altercation in front of the Musik Express ride and shots were fired shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday by a male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a dark-colored mask typically worn to protect against COVID-19. The gun was found near the scene, authorities said.

Police said a 39-year-old man and two 15-year-old boys sustained leg wounds. Emergency responders took the man and one of the teens to a hospital, where the man was treated and released and the youth was admitted in stable condition. Another youth grazed on the leg was later brought to the hospital by a relative.

According to Allegheny County Police, a trace of the gun recovered at the scene revealed the firearm had been stolen from a motor vehicle in Columbus, Ohio, in August 2021. The gun found at the scene has not been confirmed as the one used in Saturday's shooting, according to an email from a county spokesperson.

Investigators have found “nothing to confirm that any of the shooting victims were directly involved in the altercation,” according to the Monday update. Detectives will continue to conduct a review of video evidence and are following up on numerous tip line calls that have been received, police said.

The incident Saturday has drawn attention to the 123-year-old park’s security measures. In a tweet posted by the Kennywood account Sunday afternoon, park management said entrance protocols include, “a state of the art weapons detection system put into place at the start of this season, video scanning, and bag checks.”

The park remained closed on Sunday, but Kennywood management said that it would reopen as scheduled on Friday, Sept. 30.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.