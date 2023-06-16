Leaders welcome verdict in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial, pray for lasting justice

Moments after a federal jury handed down guilty verdicts on all 63 counts facing synagogue shooter Robert Bowers, faith leaders and elected officials alike praised the outcome — but lamented the heartache that accompanied it.

Tree of Life Congregation Rabbit Jeffrey Myers, an attack survivor, said he was “grateful to God for getting us to this day. And I am thankful for the law enforcement who ran into danger to rescue me, and the U.S. Attorney who stood up in court to defend my right to pray.”

“My hope is that today provides some level of comfort and helps to ease the pain, even if ever so slightly,” for survivors and victims’ families, said Tree of Life CEO Carole Zawatsky. “Let us, this day, reaffirm our resolve to bring light into our world and keep the memory of each of the victims in our hearts as we do the work of Tikkun HaOlam, repairing our broken world.”

“Every day for the past four and a half years, I’ve tried to look for the helpers: the public safety department and law enforcement officers, the attorneys, our fellow Pittsburgers who have continued to offer their care and support day in and day out,” said Tree of Life President Alan Hausman. “The way our community and people of all faiths came together after Oct. 27, 2018, has helped me and continues to inspire me and give me strength as we move forward.”

The JCC of Greater Pittsburgh noted that the guilty verdicts were "just the first phase" of the trial, "as we now begin the penalty phase that will continue through the summer." It observed that the shooting and its aftermath resonated within Pittsburgh’s Jewish community and well beyond it.

"While the impact of this event has far-reaching implications on a national and global stage, it will forever remain a deeply personal and lasting experience in our neighborhood," the organization said in a statement. "May the memories of the 11 individuals taken from us that day forever be a blessing."

Other organizations also cautioned that the sentencing phase of the trial would impose burdens on a grieving community.

In a statement, Jewish Family and Community Services said it would continue to provide support to victims and their families "while the judicial process continues forward towards sentencing." The organization, which provides support and services to those in need, urged those impacted by the shooting to reach out for help 1027HealingPartnership.org.

'We stand together as a community in the wake of the verdict," the organization said.

The World Jewish Congress, which represents Jewish communities in 100 countries, hailed the verdict as "a vindication of the American system of justice" as well as "an unmistakable reminder of Jew hatred and racial bigotry left unchecked."

“Society cannot remain complacent and only care about the lives of Jews after an atrocity has been committed," said Congress President Ronald S. Lauder. "We call on all federal, state, and municipal law enforcement agencies to take all necessary measures to protect synagogues and other Jewish institutions across the United States from any similar tragedy."

Local officials also hailed the verdict but said it was only the first step in binding up the wounds Bowers had inflicted.

“Today’s guilty verdict marks the beginning of delivering justice for this terrible tragedy, but not the end, said state Sen. Jay Costa, whose district includes the Tree of Life synagogue.

"Our Jewish friends and neighbors will spend decades to come healing from this attack and mourning the loss of the community members whose lives were lost," Costa said. "While we now have a guilty verdict, we must also continue fighting to end the hatred and secure safe, welcoming spaces for all of us, no matter how we pray or worship.”

This story will be updated.

Chris Potter of WESA contributed to this report.