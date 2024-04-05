Armstrong Tunnel's inbound lanes to reopen next Saturday, while outbound lanes close

The Department of Public Works announced Friday that the inbound Armstrong Tunnel and the stairs located near the tunnel that go from Second Avenue to the Boulevard of the Allies will reopen on Saturday, April 13, 2024. That same day, the outbound Armstrong Tunnel, including the sidewalk within it, will close. The traffic changes are part of a $13.1 million Armstrong Tunnel rehabilitation project.

During the outbound tunnel closure, vehicles will be detoured using Forbes Avenue, Chatham Square, Fifth Avenue, Ross Street, and Second Avenue. Pedestrians will be detoured using Forbes Avenue, Ross Street, and Second Avenue.

The Armstrong Tunnel, which provides a vital connection between Second Avenue and Forbes Avenue, is used by an average of 11,039 vehicles daily. Its rehabilitation is necessary to extend its life and to ensure driver and pedestrian safety within it. Inspections prior to the project indicated that deterioration of the tunnel’s concrete, ceramic tile liner, and lighting fixtures needed to be addressed and that its safety systems should be brought up to current standards.

"We're excited to reach the halfway point of this much-needed project, and very much appreciate our partners for their efforts in getting us this far," County Executive Sara Innamorato said at Friday’s press conference. "Properly maintaining our infrastructure is so important to keeping us moving, creating jobs, and improving our quality of life, and drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians will all benefit from the many safety and lighting upgrades being made within the tunnel. I can’t wait to be back here next year to celebrate the completion of this project."

The rehabilitation project started in early March of last year. The work includes concrete repairs; removal of the ceramic tile liner and replacement with fireproof wall panels; masonry cleaning at the tunnel entrances and exits; lighting, electrical, and fire detection and suppression system upgrades; installation of a CCTV monitoring system; and placement of new pavement, curb, sidewalk, signage, and pavement markings.

The 1,298-foot-long tunnel opened in 1927, named in honor of former County Commissioner and Pittsburgh Mayor Joseph G. Armstrong. The tunnel is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Construction was last conducted between 1989 and 1991.