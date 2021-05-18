Pirates Reopening PNC Park To Full Capacity July 1, Giant Eagle Dropping Mask Requirement For Fully Vaccinated May 24
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Giant Eagle announced Tuesday that they would return operations to something approaching normal in the weeks ahead.
From June 3 through June 23, the Pirates will increase ballpark capacity to around 55 percent, spacing parties three feet apart. Starting July 1, the stadium will lift all seating requirements and welcome a full stadium of fans.
The team lifted a masking requirement for fully vaccinated adults last week, following the CDC’s announcement last Thursday that those individuals could safely resume indoor and outdoor activities without masks.
Giant Eagle, meanwhile, announced that fully vaccinated staff and customers will not have to wear masks starting May 24.
Businesses around the region and the country have been making changes to pandemic restrictions since the CDC’s abrupt lifting of restrictions.