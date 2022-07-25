The cost of commuting in Pittsburgh has jumped 60%. Gas prices are not the top reason.

Compared to the rest of the country, Pittsburgh drivers experienced the largest percentage increase in commuting costs over the past year, according to research published last week .

The website Overheard on Conference Calls reported that average annual commuting expenses surged by 60% locally to more than $3,000. The results show that all but one of the top 12 cities on the list of largest relative increases are in Pennsylvania or Ohio.

The study’s author, Eric Moore, said in an email that auto insurance explains much of the trend. In Pennsylvania, the average worker spent 35% more on car insurance this year than in 2021, the largest relative hike nationally, he said. The statistic rose in Ohio by 16%, the fourth-highest jump.

“The leading cause seems to be inflation, and it hit the [Pennsylvania] auto insurance rates harder than other states,” Moore wrote.

Elsewhere in the country, skyrocketing gas prices are the main reason commuting has become more expensive since 2021. But while Pennsylvania has the highest gas tax in the country , at 57.6 cents per gallon , average fuel price increases in the Keystone State ranked in the lowest 40% compared to the rest of the U.S. over the last year, according to Moore. By this summer, however, Pennsylvanians had still paid 57% more on average at the pump, he noted.

The researchers at Overheard on Conference Calls, which reviews office products, included 96 of the most populous U.S. cities in their study. They measured average commute distances using federal data and multiplied those figures by the number of workdays in the year and gas and vehicle maintenance costs. Then, they added the average cost of auto insurance.

Risa Kumazawa, an economics professor at Duquesne University, noted that commuting costs in Pennsylvania and Ohio were low compared to other states in 2021. Thus, they were poised to rise by relatively large amounts once the national inflation rate soared to 40-year highs late last year.

“So then, if you were to add the same exact amounts to all … states, you're going to get a higher percentage change [in] Pittsburgh … and other places that had smaller dollar amounts to begin with,” Kumazawa said.

In 2021, the average Pittsburgh worker spent just over $1,900 annually on commuting, putting their commuting expenses near the bottom third of large U.S. cities. But with those costs spiking to nearly $3,100 today, they’ve risen to the top third nationally.

Commuters in New York City paid the most to drive to work in the first half of 2022, spending more than $4,000 on average annually — a 47% increase compared to a year ago.

Some employers have given their staff fuel stipends to help manage high transportation costs. The Wall Street Journal reported last month that some executives view the benefit as key to retaining workers who have become increasingly frustrated by rising gas prices. The newspaper noted that Pittsburgh Mineral Environmental Technology, Inc., based in New Brighton, gives its workers $50 in gas money each month on pre-loaded debit cards.

President Biden and some Pennsylvania lawmakers have lobbied unsuccessfully for a gas tax holiday. Critics say there’s no guarantee that such a policy would save consumers money. And in Pennsylvania, it could present risks to the state police and highway system, which are funded by the levy .

For now, Kumazawa advises motorists to take advantage of discounts they can use through their credit cards when paying for gas or vehicle maintenance. People without credit cards can participate in store loyalty programs or clip coupons to save on food and fuel, she noted.

“You might think it's like a couple of dollars here and there. But if you do that every time, I think that adds up to quite a bit on an annual basis,” she said.