Salem’s Market set to end a 5-year grocery drought in the Hill District Thursday

Salem’s Market will officially open its new location in the Hill District at 8 a.m. Thursday. The new store, located on Centre Avenue, aims to address the neighborhood’s lack of food access after not having a full-service grocery store for almost five years.

Pittsburgh’s Urban Redevelopment Authority first announced the project in the fall of 2021, after purchasing the former Shop ‘N Save in hopes of finding a new operator for the building. Through public meetings, a majority of community members evaluated Salem’s as their top choice out of four proposed projects.

Since the former Shop ‘N Save closed in March of 2019, Hill District residents have primarily relied on the Giant Eagle in the South Side for their groceries. Now, with Salem’s set to open, community members will have the option to shop for fresh produce, meat specials, halal meat and essential goods within the neighborhood.

“Salem's Market is committed to serving the community with quality and diverse products, ensuring that residents have access to a wide range of fresh and essential items,” Salem’s announced in a news release on Wednesday.

In a tweet on Monday, Mayor Ed Gainey shared his visit to the store, noting that the “community-owned market is going to be a game changer in the Hill.”

The new grocery store will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Hill District’s Centre Heldman Plaza.