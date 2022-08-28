Entomologist explains the secret to stomping out spotted lanternflies

The spotted lanternfly has infested the deepest corners of the state. The invasive red, gray, and black insect has been killing plants across the state since its arrival in 2014.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture currently has 45 counties under quarantine to stop the spread of the invasive species. The regulation is meant to limit the movement of the insect and its eggs, which can latch onto objects like tractors, firewood and construction waste.

Those who come across one of these bugs have been told to kill them on sight, but with the insect’s tendency to fly or even jump away, stomping on them could pose a challenge.

For Kelli Hoover , professor of Entomology at Penn State University, the pests should be confronted head on.

“They're not very good at jumping backwards. So come at them from the front and you should be able to stomp it,” Hoover told WESA’s The Confluence.

She admits that stomping the fast-moving bug can not be the only tool in the fight. Insecticides are effective in killing the lanternfly, but for a more humane method, Hoover also recommends making a trap that will let the bugs die naturally.

“They're really good hitchhikers,” said Hoover. “So they'll hitch a ride on a truck, on a vehicle of any kind, railroad cars, and even in the cargo hold of an airplane.”

What makes the spotted lanternfly invasive is the “honeydew” they leave after sucking the sap from plants, such as grapevines and the Tree of Heaven. This sugary waste tends to grow black mold that blocks the plant from receiving sunlight.

“I think as homeowners, we have a responsibility to knock the population down a little bit if we can,” said Hoover. “But you don't have to worry that your trees are going to get killed unless you have a tree of heaven.”

Reports of the insect to the state Department of Agriculture have averaged 1,500 per week, but the department admits that they cannot respond to every call. However, more competitive lanternfly hunters can turn to the Squishr app , where they can report their kills to their friends and compare scores on a nationwide leaderboard.

As fall nears, so does egg laying season for the insect. To stop them at their source, Hoover recommends that eggs be scraped off into a bag of alcohol.

