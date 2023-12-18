© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nippon Steel to buy U.S. Steel for $14.9 billion, will retain headquarters in Pittsburgh

90.5 WESA | By Doug Shugarts,
Patrick Doyle
Published December 18, 2023 at 6:55 AM EST
Updated December 18, 2023 at 7:04 AM EST
A water tower at United States Steel Corp.'s Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa., is seen, Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP
A water tower at United States Steel Corp.'s Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa., is seen, Thursday, May 7, 2020.

U.S. Steel will be acquired by the Japanese conglomerate Nippon Steel Corporation, under a $14.9 billion-dollar deal announced early this morning.

NSC will pay $55 per share for the Pittsburgh-based company.

U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt said in a statement the deal will help NSC meet the growing demand for high-grade steel in the U.S., "ensuring a competitive, domestic steel industry, while strengthening our presence globally. Our shared decarbonization focus is expected to enhance and accelerate our ability to provide customers with innovative steel solutions to meet sustainability goals.”

According to a press release, U.S. Steel will "retain its iconic name and headquarters in Pittsburgh."

NSC said it would honor agreements with the U.S. Steelworkers Union: "All of U. S. Steel’s commitments with its employees, including all collective bargaining agreements in place with its unions, will be honored and NSC is committed to maintaining these relationships uninterrupted."

The sale is expected to close in the second or third quarter of next year and is still subject  to approval by U.S. Steel shareholders.

In August, U.S. Steel rejected a $7.3 billion buyout offer from Cleveland Cliffs and said it was reviewing “strategic alternatives” after receiving several unsolicited offers.
Tags
Environment & Energy Top Story
Doug Shugarts
Doug Shugarts is a 23-year veteran of broadcast news. Doug began his career at WBUR in Boston, where he worked on the nationally-syndicated programs “The Connection” and “Here and Now.” He won awards for best use of sound, coverage of the 2003 war in Iraq, and helped launch the station’s local news program, “Radio Boston.” In 2014 Doug moved across town to GBH and helped reboot morning news programming and launch other broadcast and web projects. Doug studied Composition at Berklee College of Music and Computer Science and Mathematics at the University of California. A resident of Pittsburgh’s Southside, Doug enjoys feasting on arepas and yucca fries at Cilantro and Ajo and meeting his canine neighbors at Big Dog Coffee.
See stories by Doug Shugarts
Patrick Doyle
Patrick Doyle oversees WESA's digital news. Previously, he served as WESA's news director. Email: pdoyle@wesa.fm.
See stories by Patrick Doyle
Load More