Pittsburgh to see 1-3" of snow tonight, but less severe conditions than last storm

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for our region beginning this evening at 7 p.m.

The forecast calls for much less severe weather than the winter storm that came through at the beginning of the week.

National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Brudy said Southwestern Pennsylvania can expect one to three inches of snow, beginning around 10:00 p.m. tonight.

"It's not going to be anything that falls at a very high rate," Brudy said. "It's generally going to be less than half an inch per hour."

❄️We've expanded the Winter Weather Advisory to cover eastern OH and a good chunk of southwest PA as light, steady snow arrives Friday night. Most of it will fall overnight with the highest amounts in the higher elevations. Given how cold we are, the snow will accumulate easily. pic.twitter.com/fxg81Rt4s0 — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) January 10, 2025

While snow is expected to end by Saturday morning, roads could be slippery in the morning, and some additional lake effect showers could fall in the afternoon.

The forecast for today calls for high temperatures in the mid-20s, with a wind chill factor in the teens. The average historic temperatures for this day in Pittsburgh are a high of 36 degrees and a low of 22.

The Winter Weather Advisory ends Sunday at 1 a.m.

