Pittsburgh to see 1-3" of snow tonight, but less severe conditions than last storm

90.5 WESA | By Susan Scott Peterson
Published January 10, 2025 at 9:03 AM EST
Snow laden branches frame the Rachel Carson bridge and skyline of downtown Pittsburgh Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP
A snowy Lawrenceville on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for our region beginning this evening at 7 p.m.

The forecast calls for much less severe weather than the winter storm that came through at the beginning of the week.

National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Brudy said Southwestern Pennsylvania can expect one to three inches of snow, beginning around 10:00 p.m. tonight.

"It's not going to be anything that falls at a very high rate," Brudy said. "It's generally going to be less than half an inch per hour."

While snow is expected to end by Saturday morning, roads could be slippery in the morning, and some additional lake effect showers could fall in the afternoon.

The forecast for today calls for high temperatures in the mid-20s, with a wind chill factor in the teens. The average historic temperatures for this day in Pittsburgh are a high of 36 degrees and a low of 22.

The Winter Weather Advisory ends Sunday at 1 a.m.
Susan Scott Peterson
Susan Scott Peterson is an audio producer and writer whose journalism, radio and literary work have appeared with Vox Media, New Hampshire Public Radio, Allegheny Front, The Texas Observer and The Rumpus.
