Health, Science & Tech

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in Allegheny County hits an all-time high

90.5 WESA | By Sarah Boden
Published January 5, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST
Cars line up outside the Central Outreach Wellness Center on the Northside of Pittsburgh Monday, March 16, 2020, for drive-by testing for COVID-19.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 test results in Allegheny County is at a record-breaking high, according to the county health department, which reports that the seven-day positivity rate to be at 30%.

“We’ve never seen positivity rates in this range before throughout the pandemic,” said health department director Dr. Debra Bogen. “So this is a new high, and of course, very concerning.”

Most of the cases are likely due to the less deadly but more contagious omicron variant. Due to the sheer number of infections, Bogen warns this surge might still overwhelm local medical systems.

During Wednesday’s Board of Health meeting, Bogen reported that the county is seeing about 2,000 new cases a day.

