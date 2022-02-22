Cold weather and flooding are possible in the Pittsburgh region this week

Don’t let the sunshine fool you — rain and cool temperatures will return to Pittsburgh by the end of the week.

Tuesday will bring a high around 63 degrees, and what Pat Herald, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, called “spring-like” conditions.

“Beginning [Monday night] and tomorrow, rain’s going to spread over the region with advancing low pressure,” said Herald. “As that low pressure passes, we’ll get a cold frontal passage and a return to dry weather for a day.”

Wednesday will be dry but cooler. According to Herald, current forecasts show temperatures around 40 degrees on Wednesday morning and a high in the 50s before dropping to the 30s at night.

There could be some flooding later in the week thanks to the rain expected on Tuesday. Herald said that’s common for this time of year.

“Trees have not had their leaves out and our streams are full from the recent rain and snow melt,” he said. “We are not expecting anything major at this time, but incidents of minor flooding are possible.”

Areas along streams, next to rivers, and in low lying areas are most at-risk for flooding. The National Weather Service has not yet issued a flood warning.

Despite the warmer temperatures early in the week, “It’s still winter, so it is going to get cold again,” Herald said.

Thursday and Friday will bring more wintery weather with temperatures in the 40s and the possibility of snow and rain.

“Following the pressure of the Friday system, Saturday morning temperatures are going to be back in the teens, and high is probably going to be around freezing, maybe a couple of degrees over. So, it’ll be 30s and 20s area-wide again,” Herald said.

Herald said the mix of temperatures and weather conditions is common in February.

“This February is as close to normal as we can get as far as temperature and precipitation and snowfall,” he said. “There’s nothing extraordinary about the variability of the weather at this time of year.”