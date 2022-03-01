COVID-19 cases continue to fall in Allegheny County

The omicron wave of COVID-19 cases in Allegheny County continues to decline. In its weekly report, the Allegheny County Health Department said 1,247 infections were recorded between Feb. 20 and Feb. 26.

The latest numbers show a steep decrease from the 2,105 cases reported between Feb. 14 and Feb. 20 and an even more drastic decline from the beginning of the year. In the first half of January, the county was reporting more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases a day , driven largely by the highly infectious omicron variant.

The 7-day moving average between Feb. 20 and Feb. 26. fell to about 207 infections — down from around 306 the previous week.

About 7% of the cases recorded in the last week were reinfections and 44% of the cases occurred in people who were unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated.

Though lower case counts could be attributed to unreported at-home tests, wastewater testing also show decreasing viral counts since mid-January.

“Omicron remains the dominant variant (>95%) in all facilities with a small percentage of delta as well,” the Health Department said in a tweet.

However, COVID still poses a threat: 35 deaths and 101 hospitalizations were also reported in the same timeframe.