© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health, Science & Tech

COVID-19 cases continue to fall in Allegheny County

90.5 WESA | By Julia Zenkevich
Published March 1, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST
pittsburgh allegheny county curative covid-19 coronavirus testing van test virus vaccine outbreak omicron variant cases mask pcr.JPG
Kiley Koscinski
/
90.5 WESA

The omicron wave of COVID-19 cases in Allegheny County continues to decline. In its weekly report, the Allegheny County Health Department said 1,247 infections were recorded between Feb. 20 and Feb. 26.

The latest numbers show a steep decrease from the 2,105 cases reported between Feb. 14 and Feb. 20 and an even more drastic decline from the beginning of the year. In the first half of January, the county was reporting more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, driven largely by the highly infectious omicron variant.

The 7-day moving average between Feb. 20 and Feb. 26. fell to about 207 infections — down from around 306 the previous week.

About 7% of the cases recorded in the last week were reinfections and 44% of the cases occurred in people who were unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated.

Though lower case counts could be attributed to unreported at-home tests, wastewater testing also show decreasing viral counts since mid-January.

“Omicron remains the dominant variant (>95%) in all facilities with a small percentage of delta as well,” the Health Department said in a tweet.

However, COVID still poses a threat: 35 deaths and 101 hospitalizations were also reported in the same timeframe.

Tags

Health, Science & Tech Allegheny County Health DepartmentCOVID-19coronavirus pandemicCoronavirusCoronavirus in PennsylvaniaTop Story
Julia Zenkevich
Julia Zenkevich is a general assignment reporter for 90.5 WESA. She first joined the station as a production assistant on The Confluence, and more recently served as a fill-in producer for The Confluence and Morning Edition. She’s a life-long Pittsburgher, and attended the University of Pittsburgh. She can be reached at jzenkevich@wesa.fm.
See stories by Julia Zenkevich
Please support WESA
Listener contributions are WESA’s largest source of income. Your support funds important journalism by WESA and NPR reporters. Please give now — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a difference.
Donate Now
Load More