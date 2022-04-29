Allegheny County COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the rise

The Allegheny County Health Department reported 1,582 new COVID cases in the week ending April 27, marking four weeks of consecutive case increases.

The county health department reported 1,208 new infections for the previous week, which ended April 20. The current data shows the county now has roughly triple the 487 cases recorded at the beginning of April.

Additionally, 128 positive home tests were self-reported to the Health Department. To date, 1,215 positive home tests have been self-reported.

According to health department data, there were 72 hospitalizations in the last seven-day period, compared with 0 hospitalizations in the previous seven-day period. There were also three deaths due to COVID.

The seven-day moving average increased to 182.9 infections per day, up from 146.1 infections per day in the previous seven-day period.

Viral counts in county wastewater samples remained stable from the second to third week of April. The BA.2 subvariant accounted for about 85% of the detected virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies the community level as low in Allegheny County.

About 72% of eligible people in the county are fully vaccinated.