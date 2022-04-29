© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health, Science & Tech

Allegheny County COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the rise

90.5 WESA | By Julia Zenkevich
Published April 29, 2022 at 6:09 AM EDT
covid_testing.jpg
Mary Altaffer
/
AP

The Allegheny County Health Department reported 1,582 new COVID cases in the week ending April 27, marking four weeks of consecutive case increases.

The county health department reported 1,208 new infections for the previous week, which ended April 20. The current data shows the county now has roughly triple the 487 cases recorded at the beginning of April.

According to health department data, there were 72 hospitalizations in the last seven-day period, compared with 0 hospitalizations in the previous seven-day period. There were also three deaths due to COVID.

The seven-day moving average increased to 182.9 infections per day, up from 146.1 infections per day in the previous seven-day period.

Health, Science & Tech
WESA COVID-19 Dashboard

Viral counts in county wastewater samples remained stable from the second to third week of April. The BA.2 subvariant accounted for about 85% of the detected virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies the community level as low in Allegheny County.

About 72% of eligible people in the county are fully vaccinated.

Tags

Health, Science & Tech COVID-19Allegheny County Health DepartmentTop Story
Julia Zenkevich
Julia Zenkevich is a general assignment reporter for 90.5 WESA. She first joined the station as a production assistant on The Confluence, and more recently served as a fill-in producer for The Confluence and Morning Edition. She’s a life-long Pittsburgher, and attended the University of Pittsburgh. She can be reached at jzenkevich@wesa.fm.
See stories by Julia Zenkevich
Voter Guide Square Logo.png
WESA Voter Guide
What's at stake and candidate profiles for statewide races and competitive primaries in Allegheny County.
Learn More

Load More