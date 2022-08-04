Concentrations of COVID-19 in Allegheny County wastewater have dropped

In the ebb and flow of COVID-19 transmission, the prevalence of the virus is possibly receding in Allegheny County.

Coronavirus concentrations in Pittsburgh-area sewage decreased between July 19 and 27, according to the weekly COVID-19 report from the Allegheny County Health Department. Wastewater samples show that the daily drop ranged from roughly 6.8% to 16.3%.

The report also finds omicron remains the dominant variant.

It's unclear what effect this has on severe illness among Allegheny County residents. The county health department says a recently reported backlog of COVID-19 hospitalizations muddies the picture of the virus's impact on county residents in recent weeks.

What can be gleaned from case counts is also limited due to the prevalence of at-home testing. Though, data collected from hospitals, clinics and mobile testing units show that numbers are approximately where they were a week ago.

What's clear is people are still becoming severely ill due to COVID-19; four people died in the past week after contracting the virus.

The rate of people getting vaccinated has slowed to a trickle–27% of Allegheny County residents who are five or older are still not fully vaccinated.

There is some hope the arrival of Novavax might buoy these numbers. Last week 2,300 doses of the new COVID-19 vaccine were shipped to Allegheny County pharmacies.

While Novavax received emergency use authorization in the U.S. in July, it's been available in Europe since December. Reuters reports that 250,000 citizens of the European Union have received it, citing the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Unlike the U.S.'s first three COVID-19 vaccines, Novavax is a protein vaccine. This technology is used with several other immunizations, including those for influenza and shingles. There's hope the older design will encourage previously hesitant people to get vaccinated.

Many Americans remain distrustful of Pfizer and Moderna, as these vaccines were created with never-before used mRNA technology.

