Gov. Shapiro urges evacuation on Ohio border near 'very serious' train derailment

A weekend train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio took a dramatic turn on Monday afternoon, as Norfolk Southern, the train company, planned to release toxic fumes into the air at 3:30 p.m. in order to avoid a large explosion that could potentially harm even more people.

That’s according to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, who spoke at a last-minute press conference just after 1:30 p.m. and issued an urgent warning for Pennsylvania residents to evacuate a small area along the Ohio border about 50 miles from Pittsburgh. Roughly two dozen people live in the area, about half of whom have already left, he said.

“Let me be very, very clear: If you are in this red zone that is on the map and you refuse to evacuate, you are risking death. This is very serious. If you are within the orange area on this map, you risk permanent lung damage within a matter of hours or days,” he said. “This is my strongest possible recommendation ... joined in by every public safety expert.”

Shapiro said local emergency services workers and state police were going door-to-door trying to convince the 10 Pennsylvanians who had not evacuated to leave.

Shapiro said Norfolk Southern made the decision to do a “slow release” of the vinyl chloride in five of its rail cars because they are “currently unstable and could potentially explode, resulting in deadly shrapnel and toxic fumes.” But he said the slow release could also be deadly.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine had already issued an evacuation warning and local and state officials were going door-to-door to try to get some of the residents who resisted an initial evacuation warning to leave. Shapiro said the evacuation he was encouraging is in the same area that DeWine already ordered yesterday.

Shapiro warned some additional Pennsylvania residents to shelter in place.

"Beyond the evacuation zone, based on current weather conditions, we are recommending people who live near East Palestine in Darlington Township along State Line Road, Valley Road and Taggert Road to shelter in place and be prepared to evacuate if necessary,” he said. “We know that weather can change.”

Shapiro said people in the broader area should exercise caution and should reach out to Beaver County Emergency Services for assistance at 724-775-0880.

Shapiro said Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection officials had concluded there had not been any air or water contamination in Pennsylvania, and there were no current threat to residents in the larger Southwestern Pennsylvania region, including in the Pittsburgh area.

A spokesperson for the Allegheny County Health Department said in an email that its air quality monitoring stations had not picked up on any changes as a result of the derailment.

Shapiro said he expected to provide an update later in the day after the controlled release at 3:30 p.m.