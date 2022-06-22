© 2022 90.5 WESA
Identity & Community

12 teens become U.S. citizens at Pittsburgh naturalization ceremony

90.5 WESA | By Ebonee Rice-Nguyen
Published June 22, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT
Twelve middle- and high-schoolers raise their hands to take the Oath of Allegiance at a naturalization ceremony Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the Sen. John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh.
Ebonee Rice-Nguyen
/
90.5 WESA
A dozen young adults, mostly middle- and high-schoolers, raise their hands to take the Oath of Allegiance at a naturalization ceremony Tuesday at the Sen. John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh.

Twelve young people became U.S. citizens Tuesday afternoon, during a special ceremony at the Sen. John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh’s Strip District. The event was a way to celebrate and recognize the naturalization of young immigrants, some of whom obtained citizenship through their parents, and others through adoption.

Start your morning with today's news on Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania.

The new citizens were all 12 or older, teenagers from countries including Egypt, Nepal, the Philippines and Togo.

Several of the new citizens said they’re looking forward to the increased opportunity citizenship will grant them — like the ability to apply for a passport.

“I was going through my first year of college, so it was difficult,“ said Browndon Wafo, 19, originally from Cameroon.

Wafo said the process was more time-consuming than he had expected, due in part to COVID-19 delays and long processing times at the federal citizenship office. It meant missing an opportunity to study abroad in France — and an academic year of depending on his mother for transportation, because he didn’t have the paperwork he needed to get a drivers license.

“Tomorrow I get my state I.D., and the following week I'll apply for my own passport, and then I'll be able to drive,” he said.

Others in the group are now in high school, and preparing for college, and said their citizenship comes at a crucial time.

citizenship american citizen immigrant refugee naturalization ceremony pittsburgh allegheny county heinz history center (2).jpeg
Ebonee Rice-Nguyen
/
90.5 WESA
A group of young people became American citizens during a naturalization ceremony at the Heinz History Center on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

“I’m glad to be a citizen now because I have so much opportunity that’s open up to me, such as internships and scholarships,” said Kagani Kao, 16, originally from Togo.

Kao will be a high school senior this year. Before she became a citizen, she said, she had trouble applying for scholarships, many of which had a citizenship requirement.

Kao, Wafo and others said they are glad the naturalization process is behind them. Several said they have waited years for this day.

“There were nights just staying up, worrying about whether or not my papers would come in time,” said Wafo.

“It's a nice weight off my back, now that I don't have to worry about this anymore. I've been waiting for this day, like, pretty much for an entire year, so it just feels relieving.”

Tags

Identity & Community U.S. Citizenship and Immigration ServiceNaturalization CeremonyImmigration
Ebonee Rice-Nguyen
Ebonee Rice-Nguyen is the summer intern for 90.5 WESA with an interest in culture, social media, and race relations. Rice is a current Junior at the University of Pittsburgh studying English Writing, Political Science and Gender Studies.
