12 teens become U.S. citizens at Pittsburgh naturalization ceremony

Twelve young people became U.S. citizens Tuesday afternoon, during a special ceremony at the Sen. John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh’s Strip District. The event was a way to celebrate and recognize the naturalization of young immigrants, some of whom obtained citizenship through their parents, and others through adoption.

The new citizens were all 12 or older, teenagers from countries including Egypt, Nepal, the Philippines and Togo.

Several of the new citizens said they’re looking forward to the increased opportunity citizenship will grant them — like the ability to apply for a passport.

“I was going through my first year of college, so it was difficult,“ said Browndon Wafo, 19, originally from Cameroon.

Wafo said the process was more time-consuming than he had expected, due in part to COVID-19 delays and long processing times at the federal citizenship office. It meant missing an opportunity to study abroad in France — and an academic year of depending on his mother for transportation, because he didn’t have the paperwork he needed to get a drivers license.

“Tomorrow I get my state I.D., and the following week I'll apply for my own passport, and then I'll be able to drive,” he said.

Others in the group are now in high school, and preparing for college, and said their citizenship comes at a crucial time.

Ebonee Rice-Nguyen / 90.5 WESA A group of young people became American citizens during a naturalization ceremony at the Heinz History Center on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

“I’m glad to be a citizen now because I have so much opportunity that’s open up to me, such as internships and scholarships,” said Kagani Kao, 16, originally from Togo.

Kao will be a high school senior this year. Before she became a citizen, she said, she had trouble applying for scholarships, many of which had a citizenship requirement.

Kao, Wafo and others said they are glad the naturalization process is behind them. Several said they have waited years for this day.

“There were nights just staying up, worrying about whether or not my papers would come in time,” said Wafo.

“It's a nice weight off my back, now that I don't have to worry about this anymore. I've been waiting for this day, like, pretty much for an entire year, so it just feels relieving.”