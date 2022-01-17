Pittsburghers told to stay home as snow falls through Monday morning

Snow was still falling Monday morning across the Pittsburgh region in 2022's first big winter storm.

Flakes first appeared mid-Sunday afternoon. By 8:15 am Monday, according to reports received by the National Weather Service , snowfall accumulation ranged from 4.5 inches in downtown to 7.5 inches in Oakland and 10 inches in Brighton Heights.

It’s expected that the weather will dissipate by early Monday afternoon. In the meantime, Allegheny County’s Department of Public Works is asking people to stay home.

“County-maintained roads are passable but not clear of snow due to the additional accumulation and windy conditions,” the department said in a press release. “Our roads will be slick in spots, and blowing snow might limit visibility.”

If county residents must venture out, they’re advised to drive slowly and leave extra space between vehicles.