© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Headlines

Pittsburghers told to stay home as snow falls through Monday morning

90.5 WESA | By Sarah Boden
Published January 17, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST
snow.JPG
Sarah kovash
/
90.5 WESA

Snow was still falling Monday morning across the Pittsburgh region in 2022's first big winter storm.

Flakes first appeared mid-Sunday afternoon. By 8:15 am Monday, according to reports received by the National Weather Service, snowfall accumulation ranged from 4.5 inches in downtown to 7.5 inches in Oakland and 10 inches in Brighton Heights.

It’s expected that the weather will dissipate by early Monday afternoon. In the meantime, Allegheny County’s Department of Public Works is asking people to stay home.

“County-maintained roads are passable but not clear of snow due to the additional accumulation and windy conditions,” the department said in a press release. “Our roads will be slick in spots, and blowing snow might limit visibility.”

If county residents must venture out, they’re advised to drive slowly and leave extra space between vehicles.

Tags

Local HeadlinesSnowSnow LeopardSnow Removalsnow plowWinterWinter WeatherWinter StormNational Weather ServiceTop Story
Sarah Boden
Sarah Boden covers health, science and technology for 90.5 WESA. Before coming to Pittsburgh in November 2017, she was a reporter for Iowa Public Radio where she covered a range of issues, including the 2016 Iowa Caucuses.
See stories by Sarah Boden
Load More