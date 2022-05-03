How Pennsylvania politicians are responding to the leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade

Last night, Politico released a leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade and would set the table for abortion rights to be restricted in many states.

Such a decision would raise the stakes for Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial election in November. If a Republican is elected governor and the GOP maintains control of the state legislature, they would likely restrict abortion rights; a Democrat, meanwhile, would likely veto any such legislation.

The extremely rare leak of a draft opinion also drew questions about its source and motivation, as well as its potential impact on the final decision.

Here’s how Pennsylvania candidates for the governor and U.S. Senate seats responded to the news:

Democratic candidates for Governor:

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said on Twitter :

“Abortion is legal in Pennsylvania under state law. It will remain legal, no matter what SCOTUS rules. The only way women lose their rights in PA is if our Republican Legislature passes an abortion ban and a Governor signs it. I'm going to fight like hell and veto that bill.”

Republican candidates for Governor:

Lou Barletta on Twitter :

“If this is true, it would be an enormous, life-saving victory for unborn children.”

State Sen. Doug Mastriano said in a statement :

“Although the decision will not be final until June and the leaking of this document is unprecedented, it is a good sign that the majority of the justices at this time are inclined to follow the science. January 22, 1973 was one of the darkest days in American history. On that day, seven justices of the Supreme Court ruled that the right to life could merely be reduced to a decision of convenience.”

Bill McSwain said on Twitter :

“If true, this is of course the correct decision, both constitutionally and morally. But this leak is an outrageous attack on the Court.”

Dave White said on Twitter :

“The loss to our society and our humanity that 50 years of Roe has stained our nation with will never be erased, but tonight I am encouraged that the Supreme Court appears prepared to overturn the injustice that was perpetrated through the Roe vs. Wade decision.”

Democratic candidates for Senate:

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman said on Twitter :

“Let's be clear: The right to an abortion is sacred. Democrats have to act quickly — get rid of the filibuster to pass the Women's Health Protection Act + finally codify Roe into law. We cannot afford to wait.”

State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta said on Twitter :

“The Supreme Court won’t stop at destroying Roe. If they are willing to overturn this precedent, than [sic] any other can be next. Yes we need to end the Jim Crow filibuster and pass the WHPA. But we must to do more. We need to expand the Supreme Court which McConnell packed. “

U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb said in a press release :

“The draft Supreme Court opinion, which restricts women’s access to safe, legal abortion services, is outrageous. I cosponsored and voted for H.R. 3755, the Women’s Health Protection Act in the House, and the Senate must pass this legislation immediately to preserve these rights.”

Republican candidates for Senate:

Kathy Barnette said on Twitter :

“I’m the byproduct of rape. My mother was eleven when I was conceived. In the world the Left desires, I would never have been born. We need leaders with a steady hand to direct our nation through these difficult discussions.”

Jeff Bartos said on Twitter :

“If this is authentic, the Supreme Court and the DOJ must investigate this leak immediately and hold the responsible person(s) accountable. Roe was wrongly-decided. The Court now has the opportuntiy [sic] to follow the Constitution and allow the states to protect the unborn.”

Mehmet Oz said on Twitter :

“The Court is right. Roe was wrongly decided. Abortion laws should be left up to the American people and their elected representatives. I look forward to supporting pro-life legislation that saves innocent lives in the U.S. Senate.”

Carla Sands said on Twitter :

“Pray for the end of Roe v Wade. This leak was intended to intimidate pro-life Justices. We must remain strong and always protect LIFE.”

This story will be updated as more candidates release public statements.

