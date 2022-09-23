Just in time for fall, national GOP leaders roll out 'Commitment to America' in Mon Valley

National Republicans are coming to the Monongahela Valley this morning for the formal rollout of what they are calling their " Commitment to America ," an election-season message which offers few policy specifics but plenty of red meat in the culture wars.

Thanks to inflation, "Americans are struggling just to get by ... [and] the country's struggle goes beyond just the grocery store," laments Kevin McCarthy, the House's top Republican, in an an introductory video . He cites a litany of problems facing the country — a recent spike in crime rates, concerns about border security, and poor student performance that Republicans blame on school closings that stemmed from the coronavirus pandemic. Still, McCarthy promises, "Republicans have a plan for a new direction."

Joining McCarthy to spell out that direction Friday will be numerous members of the GOP, including two other Republican leaders in the House: minority whip Steve Scalise and Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik.

The plan pledges to deliver a strong economy, enhanced security, more accountable government, and "a future that's based on freedom." The effort is strongly reminiscent of a "Contract with America" that Republican Newt Gingrich proposed in the 1994 mid-term elections. That earlier effort sought to mark a contrast with Democrats, who controlled the White House and Congress. Republicans are hoping to swing the legislative branch this fall, as Gingrich did 28 years ago.

As detailed on its web site , many of the plan's components are familiar too, like a vague pledge to "curb wasteful government spending" and create jobs through "pro-growth tax and deregulatory policies." The GOP also promises to invest more in policing the border. Other provisions, though, strike a newer and more strident note, like a pledge to "crack down" on district attorneys -- who are typically elected by voters -- "who refuse to prosecute crime."

And while the document is hazy about how to deliver on some of those goals -- like a pledge to "recover lost learning from school closures" or to "exercise peace through strength" abroad -- it is often decidedly specific on some culture-war issues.

It pledges, for example, to "ensur[e] that only women can compete in women's sports" -- a rebuke to efforts by trans athletes to compete in the gender with which they identify. And there is little doubt about what its vision of government accountability consists of: The GOP notes a lack of hearings on the origins of COVID and the collapse of the government in Afghanistan, and pledges that if they can take hold of Congress, Republicans will "require the White House to answer for its incompetence at home and abroad."

"They have ignored your priorities and showed contempt for your values. We will not allow it," asserts another GOP video .

But not every American is likely to see their values reflected in the pledge to "protect the lives of unborn children and their mothers" -- presumably a promise to restrict abortion rights in the wake of a Supreme Court decision that denied Constitutional protection to that freedom. The proposal also speaks vaguely of the need to protect First Amendment rights, and says the GOP will stop tech companies "from putting politics ahead of people." That's an apparent reference to conservative gripes with private companies who, the GOP alleges, deploy spam filters that target Republican emails and moderate user comments from conservatives more stringently.

Democrats sharply criticized the message Thursday, even before McCarthy delivered it in person. In a statement, the state Democratic Party blasted Republicans for having "now made official what we’ve known for months: if elected, they will ban abortion nationwide, drive up health care costs, and gut Pennsylvanians’ hard-earned benefits" under the Social Security and Medicare programs.

In fact, the document is silent on how it would deliver on its pledge to strengthen Social Security, though historically Republicans have favored approaches like raising the retirement age, and paring back benefits for higher-income retirees. Republicans are also on record as opposing Democrats’ efforts to allow Medicare to negotiate with pharmaceutical manufacturers for lower drug prices -- a long-sought power delivered in the Inflation Reduction Act this summer. The "Commitment to America" appears to refer to that power only as a "drug takeover scheme," but asserts that it could mean 135 fewer drugs on the market -- an estimate apparently based on a 2021 University of Chicago study concerning a different version of the plan.

In any case, Democrats seem loath to let Republicans have Western Pennsylvania's stage to themselves. Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer, the second-highest-ranking Democrat in the House, is slated to flesh out a Democratic vision of the years ahead at a Friday-morning appearance in Downtown Pittsburgh -- 25 miles and a world away from the GOP.

