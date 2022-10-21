Monday is the last day to register to vote in Pennsylvania for the November midterms

The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming election in Pennsylvania is Monday, Oct. 24. This election will determine control of the state legislature and Congress.

To be eligible to vote, you need to be a U.S. Citizen and have lived in Pennsylvania since Oct. 8.

Register online at PAvoterservices.pa.gov or register in-person at the county elections office. In Allegheny County, the elections office is located on the third floor of 542 Forbes Ave. and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

The application can be downloaded here and mailed to your elections office, but it must be received by Monday to vote in the November election.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is right around the corner as well: Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 5:30 p.m. You can request a mail-in ballot at pavoterservices.pa.gov or at your county elections office.

Allegheny County’s election office reports that more than 165,000 voters have requested a mail-in ballot and about half of them have already been returned.