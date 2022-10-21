© 2022 90.5 WESA
An initiative to provide nonpartisan, independent elections journalism for southwestern Pennsylvania.

Monday is the last day to register to vote in Pennsylvania for the November midterms

90.5 WESA | By Oliver Morrison
Published October 21, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT
Election 2022 Pennsylvania Senate vote voting ballot mercer county registration
Keith Srakocic
/
AP
Election workers continue the process of counting ballots for the Pennsylvania primary election, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Mercer County Elections Board in Mercer, Pa.

The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming election in Pennsylvania is Monday, Oct. 24. This election will determine control of the state legislature and Congress.

To be eligible to vote, you need to be a U.S. Citizen and have lived in Pennsylvania since Oct. 8.

Register online at PAvoterservices.pa.gov or register in-person at the county elections office. In Allegheny County, the elections office is located on the third floor of 542 Forbes Ave. and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

The application can be downloaded here and mailed to your elections office, but it must be received by Monday to vote in the November election.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is right around the corner as well: Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 5:30 p.m. You can request a mail-in ballot at pavoterservices.pa.gov or at your county elections office.

Allegheny County’s election office reports that more than 165,000 voters have requested a mail-in ballot and about half of them have already been returned.

You can read more about the candidates in this election by reading the WESA Voter Guide.

Oliver Morrison
Oliver Morrison is a general assignment reporter at WESA. He previously covered education, environment and health for PublicSource in Pittsburgh and, before that, breaking news and weekend features for the Wichita Eagle in Kansas.
