© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

WESA Voting Guide

A primer on voting information and who is running in the 2022 primary election for Pennsylvania and Allegheny County.

ballot_vote_voting_absentee_mail-in_allegheny_county_election_2020__13_.jpg
Lucy Perkins
/
90.5 WESA
Politics & Government
Why voting options for Allegheny County voters have changed since 2020
Lucy Perkins
When the U.S. Postal Service said it likely would struggle to meet 2020 election deadlines, local officials were formulating plans to open what they called satellite voting locations. But as another high-profile election approaches, local officials say that strategy is too expensive to repeat.
election_pennsylvania_voting_voter_ballot_vote_primary_philadelphia_-_matt_rourke_ap.jpg
Matt Rourke
/
AP
WESA Voter Guide
How to register to vote and change your party
Patrick Doyle
Election 2021 Pennsylvania vote voting mail-in ballot
Matt Rourke
/
AP
WESA Voter Guide
How to vote by mail and return your mail ballot
Patrick Doyle

Important Dates & Deadlines
Primary voter registration deadline: May 2, 2022 (Link)
Primary deadline for absentee/mail-in ballot: May 10, 2022 (Link)
Primary election: May 17, 2022
General election: Nov. 8, 2022

What do you want to know about voting and elections?
WESA's Lucy Perkins is answering reader questions.
Ask WESA

2022 Primary Overviews
Select a race below to learn more about the candidates running for statewide offices and competitive primary races in Allegheny County — and what's at stake in each race.

U.S. Congress
State Offices
Pennsylvania State Senate
Pennsylvania State House
WESA 2022 Election Coverage