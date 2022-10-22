Your Pennsylvania 2022 midterm election questions, answered

WESA has partnered with America Amplified to answer questions about how to participate in the special and midterm elections. Here are answers to some of the top questions from Pennsylvanians.

​​Frequently Asked Questions about the midterm elections

Q: When is the election and when can I vote?

A: The midterm election is on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

In Pennsylvania, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you are in line to vote when the polls close, you will still be allowed to vote.

You can also vote early in Pennsylvania: As soon as ballots are ready, you can request, receive, vote and cast your mail-in or absentee ballot all in one visit to your county election board or other designated location.

Q: How can I find out if I’m registered to vote, and where I should vote?

A: The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming midterm election is October 24, 2022. You can register online at this PA Voter Services website .

You can check on your voter registration status here , with your name or your PennDOT driver’s license or PennDOT ID. Your party affiliation and polling place address will be displayed once you have provided an exact match with the information on your voter registration record.

What’s on my ballot?

WESA has published a story that shows you how to find your sample ballot for most counties in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Where can I obtain information about how candidates voted on issues?

Please check out the WESA Voter Guide for overviews of statewide and local races.

I registered to vote by mail, but have not received my ballot yet. In previous elections I received it.

Pennsylvania counties began mailing out ballots 50 days before the election. If you requested a mail-in ballot but didn’t receive it, you can track your ballot here . More information about requesting mail-in ballots and returning them can be found at the Secretary of State’s website and you can check out WESA’s guide to mail-in ballots as well.

Please explain the County of Allegheny Proposed Home Rule Charter Amendment Special Election Question on the ballot for Allegheny County.

WESA reporter Julia Zenkevich just produced this story to help readers understand the county-wide ballot question.

When can ballots actually be dropped off downtown at the county office? It was locked when we went this weekend Sunday.

You can drop off your ballot during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the lobby of the County Office Building, 542 Forbes Avenue, downtown Pittsburgh.

Hi, my husband and I previously lived in Allegheny County, but as of July 2022, are overseas residents. Are we able to vote in the upcoming November election?

Pennsylvania outlines its criteria for voter eligibility on its official website; here is more info from the federal government about citizens residing overseas.

To register in Pennsylvania you must:



be a citizen of the United States at least one month before the next election

be a resident of Pennsylvania and your election district at least 30 days before the election

be at least 18 years of age on the day of the next election

If you and your husband meet these requirements, you should be eligible to register before the Oct. 24 deadline. You can then request a ballot to vote overseas absentee.

What do I need to take with me to the polls?

If you are voting a polling place for the first time, you need to provide a photo ID when you go to vote. (If you've voted there previously, an ID is not necessary.)

Approved forms of photo identification include:



Pennsylvania driver’s license or PennDOT ID card

ID issued by any Commonwealth agency

ID issued by the U.S. Government

U.S. passport

U.S. Armed Forces ID

Student ID

Employee ID

If you do not have a photo ID, you can use a non-photo identification that includes your name and address:



Confirmation issued by the County Voter Registration Office

Non-photo ID issued by the Commonwealth

Non-photo ID issued by the U.S. Government

Firearm permit

Current utility bill

Current bank statement

Current paycheck

Government check

This post will be updated as we continue to get questions, and find answers!

This story is part of the America Amplified Election 2022 initiative using community engagement to inform and strengthen local, regional and national journalism. America Amplified is a public media initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.